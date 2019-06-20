Author of Crushed to Restored, Dr. Feyi Obamehinti on the Authors Show: June 20, 2019

New Book by Dr. Feyi Obamehinti

KELLER, TX, USA, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Feyi Obamehinti, author of Crushed to Restored : Principles of Restoration from the Book of Nehemiah will be a featured guest on the global platform of The Authors Show ® . The unique show is dedicated to authors to share their work. Founded by the remarkable Literary Agent and Executive Producer Ms. Danielle Hampson, The Authors Showensures the message of authors reach their targeted audience with clarity and precision.On Thursday, June 20, 2019, readers everywhere can listen to Dr. Feyi's interview with Host Mr. Don McCauley, a successful marketing and publicity consultant with over 30 years of experience. Crushed to Restored: Principles of Restoration from the Book of Nehemiah (ISBN 978-1-59755-499-2, Advantage Books, 2019) by Dr. Feyi Obamehinti was released for worldwide distribution on March 11, 2019. This critically acclaimed Christian book draws from the teachings found in the Book of Nehemiah and offers core principles for individuals to be restored in faith and healing from any loss or abuse that they may have experienced. Written in easy to read style, Dr. Obamehinti includes her own personal journey and how the concepts of the Book of Nehemiah allowed her to recover; and grow spiritually and personally from her own agonies.The book offers a specific approach to explain the principles from the Book of Nehemiah that will help Christians break free from past troubles and losses to grow in their walk with God. Crushed To Restored demonstrates that with faith, prayer, integrity and God's help we can thrive in our walk with God and overcome any obstacle or challenge. The hardback edition of the book retails for $41.00 on Amazon and at a discounted price from the Publisher: Advantage Books.The book is dear to Dr. Feyi's heart as it recounts her spiritual journey of wellness from emotional and psychological abuse and how God’s design of restoration from the Book of Nehemiah brought her to freedom, healing and wholeness.According to Dr. Feyi Obamehinti, “Everyone faces challenges, obstacles, trauma and memories that prevent them from living a fully meaningful and spiritual life with God. It is my hope that after reading Crushed To Restored, readers will begin their restoration journey to fulfillment in their lives and develop intimacy with God."Visit The Authors Showwebsite at TheAuthorsShow.com and click on the book title (Crushed to Restored: Principles of Restoration from the book of Nehemiah) to listen to the interview on Thursday, June 20, 2019. The interview may also be archived on www.crushed2restored.org/media About the AuthorDr. Feyi Obamehinti is a wife, mother, ordained minister, speaker and author. She is also the co-founder of the non-profit organization, Oasis Focus Inc. , and regularly hosts “Oasis Connection”, a Christian TV show she co-hosts with her husband, Dr. Johnson Obamehinti. She was born in Phoenix, AZ to Nigerian parents and grew up in Nigeria with her paternal grandparents. She currently resides in Texas with her husband. They are blessed with three wonderful adult daughters who live in different parts of the world.Additional information on Dr. Feyi Obamehinti and Crushed to Restored may be obtained at www.oasisfocus.org || www.crushed2restored.org



