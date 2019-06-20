Scientology Volunteer Ministers Deliver Bilingual Seminars on How to Help

Scientology Volunteer Ministers are preparing for Florida's hurricane season at the VM Center downtown in first aid and other techniques.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every other Tuesday night, the Scientology Volunteer Minister (VM) Center in downtown Clearwater, which is supported by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, delivers a free seminar on how to help. The events are open to anyone, and offered free of charge. At the June 18th seminar, Volunteer Minister David Schilling, delivered a seminar in both English and Spanish. Seminar visitors watched a film, saw a live demonstration on the Scientology Assist technique and then practiced the Assists. The seminars also help the Volunteer Ministers prepare for the hurricane season, should they need to help disaster victims.



An Assist is a simple Scientology technique done in conjunction with first aid or medical treatment where required, helping someone recover rapidly from trauma, illness or injury.

“Most people want to help, but just don’t know how,” said David Schilling. “It’s my passion to teach them how to help with these simple, workable techniques developed by L. Ron Hubbard.”

The Volunteer Minister seminars use information from the 19 chapters of the Scientology Handbook, and each chapter is available as a booklet. In addition to Assists, there are booklets on how to raise children, how to improve communication, how to study, and handling the dangerous environment. The information is also available in a free online course at www.volunteerministers.org/solutions

Scientology Volunteer Ministers:

The Scientology Volunteer Minister (VM) program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The program has adopted the slogan “Something Can Be Done About It”. At the Scientology Volunteer Ministers center in downtown Clearwater, VMs are trained in the 19 chapters of the Scientology Handbook, basic first aid, and safety techniques.



