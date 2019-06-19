Georgia : Fourth Review Under the Extended Fund Facility Arrangement and Request for Modifications of Quantitative Performance Criteria-Press Release; Staff Report; and a Statement by the Executive Director for Georgia
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.
June 19, 2019
June 19, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Recent economic developments. Economic performance remained robust in 2018: growth reached 4.7 percent, supported by external demand; inflation stayed below the three percent target, the fiscal deficit remained in line with program commitments, and the current account improved. Tighter lending standards helped decelerate credit growth towards more sustainable levels. The banking sector remains well capitalized, liquid, and profitable. Dollarization remains elevated. In early 2019, growth conditions were favorable, with average inflation slightly above the target reflecting increased excises.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/171
English
June 19, 2019
June 19, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781498320641/1934-7685
1GEOEA2019001
1GEOEA2019001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Paper
Paper
82
82
