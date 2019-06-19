Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the June 18-19 FOMC meeting
June 19, 2019
For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT
The attached table and charts released on Wednesday summarize the economic projections and the target federal funds rate projections made by Federal Open Market Committee participants for the June 18-19 meeting.
The table will be incorporated into a summary of economic projections released with the minutes of the June 18-19 meeting. Summaries of economic projections are released quarterly.
Projections (PDF) | Accessible Materials
