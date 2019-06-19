Spectrum Issues Statement About Recent Stock Trading Activity – Notice to the Public to Rely on Information only Provided by the Company

/EIN News/ -- LONGWOOD, FL, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (the "Company" or "Spectrum") (OTCQB: SGSI), a single-source provider of next-generation communications network and professional services to telecommunications and enterprise markets, announces today that it was made aware by OTC Markets Group of recent promotional activities surrounding the Company’s common stock.

The activities involve, inter alia, promotional newsletters published by the OTC Business Journal. The Company was unaware of any promotional activity until it was informed by OTC Markets on June 14, 2019. Further, the Company is unaware of the full nature of the promotional activity, the extent of any paid announcements’ dissemination, or the responsible parties. The Company has during the last twelve months engaged third-party investor relations firms such as Red Chip Companies, Inc.; Bull In Advantage, LLC; as well as a third-party financial news distribution Company, Network News Wire and management consulting firm, Sands Consults.

None of the Company, its officers, directors, employees, consultants, or third-party provider listed above had any involvement with this promotional activity published by OTC Business Journal and, to the Company’s knowledge, its controlling or affiliated stockholders (i.e., stockholders who own 10% or more of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock) has, directly or indirectly, authorized or been involved in any way (including any payments to one or more third-parties) with the authorization, creation, or distribution of any promotional materials, including those noted above.

Further, after making inquiries, the Company is not aware of any of its officers, directors, control persons, and to the Company’s knowledge, its controlling shareholders or third-party service providers, having sold or purchased any Company securities within the past 90 days.

The Company routinely responds to inquiries from stockholders, potential investors, and investment analysts, and generates its own press releases. The Company has never engaged or communicated with the publisher of the most recent articles. As such, the Company urges persons interested in the Company, whether or not they are currently stockholders of the Company, to visit the Company’s website and only to rely on information about the Company and about the industry sectors in which it operates that the Company has released. The Company is pleased to address any verification of public material through its website www.SpectrumGlobalSolutions.com .

The Company is not affiliated in any way with the authors of any promotional “newsletters,” paid announcements, or other such materials. The Company routinely issues press releases in the regular course of its business and includes disclosure of its business activities of the Company in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are strongly encouraged to rely only on information provided directly by the Company, and not on projections or assumptions contained in any materials disseminated by other parties.

The Company has issued convertible instruments, including convertible promissory notes as well as convertible preferred shares allowing for the conversion of these instruments into our common stock. Certain notes that the Company has issued allow for the conversion of such debt into common stock at a discount to the market price. Some of these notes were issued in connection with our purchases of our operating subsidiaries. All of the notes and terms of the notes are fully reflected in our 8-K filings as well as our recent periodic filings which are all available at sec.gov.

Spectrum Global Solutions operates through its subsidiaries, AW Solutions, ADEX Corp and TNS. The Company is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam and Caribbean. For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company’s public filings at www.SEC.gov or the Company’s website at https://SpectrumGlobalSolutions.com/

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

