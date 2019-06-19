Parcel Pending CEO Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year® 2019 Orange County

IRVINE, Calif., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending , the world’s largest secure parcel locker provider with over 25 million packages safely and securely delivered, today announced that its CEO, Lori A. Torres, has been named Ernst & Young LLP (EY) Entrepreneur Of the Year® 2019 Orange County. As the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Torres was selected by an independent panel of judges , and the award was presented at a gala event at the Monarch Beach Resort on June 18th.



/EIN News/ -- “I am honored to be named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 Orange County,” explained Lori A. Torres, CEO of Parcel Pending. “I share this recognition with my amazing team and thank them for their unparalleled commitment to Parcel Pending. To be a successful entrepreneur, you need a supportive team standing alongside you. I am nothing without my team and owe a great deal of our success to all of them. I want to use this award as a way to show my deepest gratitude to my team for their hard work and sacrifices over the last five years, and also my family for their support.”

Torres founded Parcel Pending in 2013 to provide seamless package management solutions to multifamily communities. Under her leadership, Parcel Pending has grown to become the world’s largest secure parcel locker provider in not only the multifamily space but also the retail, corporate campuses and universities spaces. The company is supported by 170+ employees servicing thousands of customers across North America and Canada. In January 2019, Parcel Pending was acquired by Neopost for $100 million USD.

“My advice to up-and-coming entrepreneurs is to remember that the employees, customers and partners you have from day one are vital as they are literally helping you build the foundation of your company and future success,” continued Torres. “Do not take them for granted. Instead, always show your appreciation for their commitment to your company vision.”

Now in its 33rd year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries.

To learn more about the Orange County program, please visit http://www.ey.com/us/eoy/oc . Join us in congratulating this year’s winners on social media by following @EY_EOYUS and using #EOYOC.

As an Orange County award winner, Torres is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Parcel Pending

Parcel Pending is the world’s largest secure parcel locker provider with over 25 million packages safely and securely delivered. Parcel Pending combines 100% Always-On Customer Service, electronic lockers and mobile applications to improve the customer experience, while reducing operating costs. Parcel Pending markets to homebuilders, multifamily communities, commercial office buildings, retailers and universities throughout North America and Canada. More information is available by calling 844-312-9101 or at www.parcelpending.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

