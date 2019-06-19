Forbes Names First Horizon One of America's Best Large Employers

Recognized in the Banking and Financial Services industry

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) today announced that it has been named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers of 2019. Forbes’ recognition of First Horizon in the Banking and Financial Services Industry was based on surveying company and industry employees on their perception of the company.



/EIN News/ -- “At First Horizon, we believe in putting our employees first and this recognition reaffirms that we are on the right track,” said John Daniel, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer at First Horizon. “It is an honor to have been recognized as one of the best large employers in our industry and across the nation. We closely consider the tools and benefits that we provide to help employees fulfill their personal and work responsibilities and are honored to know that they would recommend our company to their friends and families.”

In partnership with market research company Statista, Forbes surveyed 50,000 U.S. employees working for large corporations and asked them to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, their willingness to recommend their employers. Additionally, participants were asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

Based on the survey results, First Horizon was ranked 184th out of 500. See the full list at www.forbes.com/best-large-employers/ .

First Horizon’s Total Compensation package provides benefits that touch every aspect of an employee’s life from finances to family life and career development to healthcare.

Highlights include:

Corporate Wellness Program

Savings Plan (100% vested)

Maternity & Parental Leave

Adoption Reimbursement Assistance

Workplace Flexibility

Earlier this month, Forbes recognized First Horizon as one of the top five employers in the state of Tennessee in another survey, also powered by Statista. To learn more about First Horizon, please visit careers.firsthorizon.com.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through its Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses. The banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee. The company operates more than 250 bank locations across the Southeast and 29 FTN Financial offices across the U.S. FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company has been ranked by American Banker magazine among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. banks and as one of the nation’s best employers by the National Association for Female Executives and Fortune magazine. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

FHN-G



