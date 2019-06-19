Partners Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT” or “Partners”) (TSX: PAR.UN) announces the results of voting conducted on June 19, 2019 at the REIT’s annual general meeting of unitholders.



A total of approximately 27,328,218 units (approximately 59.31% of the 46,079,063 units outstanding) were represented in person or by proxy.

A summary of Trustee voting results is presented below:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Withheld Grant Anthony 17,848,441 65.33 9,471,617 34.67 C. Ian Ross 17,672,466 64.69 9,647,592 35.31 Colin Chapin 27,283,536 99.87 36,522 0.13 Michael Woollcombe 17,769,180 65.04 9,550,878 34.96



About Partners REIT

Partners REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on the management of a portfolio of retail and mixed-use community and neighbourhood shopping centres. These properties are located in both primary and secondary markets across Ontario and in Manitoba.

For further information please contact:

Partners REIT Investor Relations

1 (844) 474-9620 ext. 401

investor.relations@partnersreit.com

C. Ian Ross

Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer

(416) 855-3313 ext. 501

Derrick West, CPA (CA)

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

(416) 855-3313 ext. 503



