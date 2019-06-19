Partners Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Unitholders
TORONTO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT” or “Partners”) (TSX: PAR.UN) announces the results of voting conducted on June 19, 2019 at the REIT’s annual general meeting of unitholders.
A total of approximately 27,328,218 units (approximately 59.31% of the 46,079,063 units outstanding) were represented in person or by proxy.
A summary of Trustee voting results is presented below:
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Grant Anthony
|17,848,441
|65.33
|9,471,617
|34.67
|C. Ian Ross
|17,672,466
|64.69
|9,647,592
|35.31
|Colin Chapin
|27,283,536
|99.87
|36,522
|0.13
|Michael Woollcombe
|17,769,180
|65.04
|9,550,878
|34.96
About Partners REIT
Partners REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on the management of a portfolio of retail and mixed-use community and neighbourhood shopping centres. These properties are located in both primary and secondary markets across Ontario and in Manitoba.
For further information please contact:
/EIN News/ -- Partners REIT Investor Relations
1 (844) 474-9620 ext. 401
investor.relations@partnersreit.com
C. Ian Ross
Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer
(416) 855-3313 ext. 501
Derrick West, CPA (CA)
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
(416) 855-3313 ext. 503
