Optinose Named a 2019 Best Place to Work by Philadelphia Business Journal

YARDLEY, Pa., June 19, 2019 -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that the Company has been named one of the Philadelphia Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" for 2019 in the medium-sized company category.



/EIN News/ -- “From the very start of Optinose in 2010, we believed that hiring great people and creating a work environment in which those people can come together and accomplish even greater things together should be our highest priority,” said Peter Miller, CEO of Optinose. “We are excited to be recognized as a ‘Best Place to Work’ by the Philadelphia Business Journal for the second year in a row and our goal is that each colleague loves coming to work every day.”

“Receiving public recognition of Optinose as a ‘Best Place to Work’ is an honor, and it is only possible because of the quality and commitment of our colleagues,” added Ramy Mahmoud, MD, President and Chief Operating Officer of Optinose. “It is a pleasure to come to work here each day with a team of high-achieving professionals who are passionately motivated to improve human health and who share strong core values, including Friendship, Openness, and Perseverance. Our people and culture have been essential to our success in developing and commercializing innovative new products.”

Over the past year, Optinose has grown from 90 to more than 200 colleagues globally, with nearly 80 based in the headquarters in Yardley. The Company has achieved key objectives in support of the launch of its lead product XHANCE® and initiated multiple clinical trials. More information about the shared purpose that unites the people of Optinose is here , and more information about career opportunities is here .

The Philadelphia Business Journal names companies to its “Best Places to Work” list using a rigorous scientific process based on responses to an independent employee engagement survey conducted by Quantum Workplace. As part of the survey, employees rate the company in areas including work environment, people, personal growth, and professional development.

About Optinose

Optinose is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. Optinose has offices in the U.S., the U.K. and Norway. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Optinose Contact

Jonathan Neely

jonathan.neely@optinose.com

267.521.0531







