Wesco Aircraft Holdings Announces Contract Award with Leonardo S.p.A.

VALENCIA, Calif., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR), the world’s leading independent distributor and provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry, today announced that it has signed a new agreement with Leonardo S.p.A., a global high-technology company and one of the world’s top 10 players in aerospace, defense and security.



Under the new multiyear agreement, Wesco will provide comprehensive chemical management services for Leonardo’s joint strike fighter program in Cameri, Italy. The new agreement expands Wesco’s existing support of hardware, chemical and electronic component products and services across multiple sites and major aerospace and defense programs for Leonardo globally.

Declan Grant, Wesco Aircraft’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said, “We’re excited about this new opportunity with Leonardo. Our relationship with Leonardo has expanded significantly this year. In addition to the chemical management services agreement announced today, we have been awarded multiple hardware and electronic component contracts over the past few months, supporting the company’s growing business. These awards demonstrate the strength of our long-standing relationship with Leonardo, as well as the robust value proposition Wesco provides customers in aerospace and defense.”

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft is the world’s leading independent distributor and provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The company’s services range from traditional distribution to the management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management services, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics and point-of-use inventory management. The company believes it offers one of the world’s broadest portfolios of aerospace products, including C-class hardware, chemicals and electronic components and comprised of more than 560,000 active SKUs.

To learn more about Wesco Aircraft, visit our website at www.wescoair.com. Follow Wesco Aircraft on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/wesco-aircraft-corp .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. In some cases, readers can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terms such as “expand,” “opportunity,” “grow,” “will” or similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the company’s control. Therefore, the reader should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: general economic and industry conditions; conditions in the credit markets; changes in military spending; risks unique to suppliers of equipment and services to the U.S. government; risks associated with the loss of significant customers, a material reduction in purchase orders by significant customers, or the delay, scaling back or elimination of significant programs on which the company relies; the company’s ability to effectively compete in its industry; risks associated with the company’s long-term, fixed-price agreements that have no guarantee of future sales volumes; the company’s ability to effectively manage its inventory; the company’s suppliers’ ability to provide it with the products the company sells in a timely manner, in adequate quantities and/or at a reasonable cost, while also meeting the company’s customers’ quality standards; the company’s ability to maintain effective information technology systems and effectively implement its new warehouse management system; the company’s ability to successfully execute and realize the expected financial benefits from its “Wesco 2020” initiative; the company’s ability to retain key personnel; risks associated with the company’s international operations, including exposure to foreign currency movements; changes in trade policies; the company’s dependence on third-party package delivery companies; fuel price risks; fluctuations in the company’s financial results from period-to-period; environmental risks; risks related to the handling, transportation and storage of chemical products; risks related to the aerospace industry and the regulation thereof; risks related to the company’s indebtedness; and other risks and uncertainties.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The reader should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that affect the company’s business, including those described in Wesco Aircraft’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this news release (including information included or incorporated by reference herein) are based upon information available to the company as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



/EIN News/ -- Contact Information:

Jeff Misakian

Vice President, Investor Relations

661-362-6847

Jeff.Misakian@wescoair.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.