Religious Liberty Expert Kelly Shackelford Statement on the U.S. Senate’s Confirmation of Matthew Kacsmaryk to the United States District Court

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Senate confirmed former First Liberty Institute Deputy General Counsel Matthew Kacsmaryk to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas. The following statement in response to the confirmation may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and General Counsel for First Liberty Institute:



/EIN News/ -- Few people are more qualified to fulfill a lifetime appointment to the federal bench or are more deeply committed to the principles of the Constitution than Matthew Kacsmaryk. Matthew has spent his career fighting to defend our God-given, Constitutionally protected rights. Matthew’s confirmation is further evidence that presidential appointees who strictly adhere to the text of the Constitution and the Founders’ original intent for our most fundamental freedoms, including religious liberty, can and will be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Matthew is one of the top legal minds in the country, a staunch defender of the Constitution, and has even won a national award for his work as a federal prosecutor putting away dangerous terrorists. He will make an excellent judge.

