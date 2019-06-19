Jenniffer Daigle Joins GWG Holdings as Senior Vice President of Business Development

MINNEAPOLIS, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), announced that Jenniffer Daigle has joined GWGH as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Daigle, who brings more than 18 years of experience in the financial services industry with a focus on alternative investments, will play a key role in building relationships with GWGH’s growing network of broker-dealers and RIAs.



/EIN News/ -- "Jenniffer’s extensive experience managing a team of professionals focused on national accounts and the deep relationships she has formed with broker dealers and RIAs across our industry make her a very valuable asset to our team as we continue to grow and forge new opportunities along with our strategic partner, The Beneficient Company Group, L.P.,” said Merriah Harkins, Executive Vice President of GWGH’s Retail Capital Markets.



Daigle comes to GWGH from SC Distributors, Inc., a leading provider of select alternatives for financial advisors and their clients. While there, Daigle spent more than seven years managing national accounts, most recently as Executive Vice President responsible for the firm’s National Accounts Team. She has had similar account management and marketing positions with Steadfast Capital Markets Group, RiverSource Distributors, Inc., Allianz Life and Jefferson Pilot Securities Corporation.

As SVP of Business Development, Daigle will utilize her relationship and senior management skills as GWGH expands its investment offerings and raises its profile on a national level.

About GWG Holdings, Inc. (GWGH)

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), is the parent company of GWG Life, Life Epigenetics and YouSurance. GWG Life is a leading provider of liquidity to owners of life insurance policies and owns a portfolio of life insurance assets with a face value of $1.96 billion as of September 30, 2018. Life Epigenetics is commercializing epigenetic technology for the longevity life insurance industry and other industries. YouSurance is a digital life insurance agency working to embed epigenetic testing into life insurance products to provide consumers a value-added ecosystem that supports their health and wellness. For more information about GWGH, visit www.gwgh.com .

