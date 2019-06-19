Whitechapel Holdings, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC), Signs Exclusive Sales and Marketing Agreement

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Nevada, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Whitechapel Holdings announced today that it had signed an agreement for an exclusive sales and marketing agreement with Nutrafruit Pty Ltd of Australia. Nutrafruit holds a global license to sell and market the Queen Garnet Plum (QG) developed by the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries. Nutrafruit has developed a range of products around the QG which DKSC will bring to the Americas (Canada, the US and Central and South America) for the first time.

The agreement is for the exclusive sales and marketing rights for the QG line of products:

• QG Nectar is made from 100 percent Queen Garnet plums

• QG Powder Sachets are made from 100 percent freeze-dried Queen Garnet plums

• QG Probiotic & Prebiotic Powder is a new formulation with added prebiotics

• QG Probiotic Chewables is an easy and convenient way to aid digestion, reduce bloating, and boost the immune system,

Nutrafruit has worked closely with the University of Queensland (UQ), University of Southern Queensland (USQ), Queensland Government’s Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF), CSIRO and other organizations to explore the health benefits of QG.

In a clinical study, it was shown that anthocyanins from QG juice benefitted human subjects with cardiometabolic risk factors, reducing blood pressure, and improving glucose metabolism in type 2 diabetic humans. The 12-week study also showed that QG helped in reversing obesity. Click here to read the study http://www.aquapr.com.au/03_enews/newsletter.asp?ID=984.

“To say that we are excited to bring the Queen Garnet Plum line of products to America would be an understatement,” Dakshidin CEO Chris Haigh stated. “QG will be a boon to people's health, particularly for those with high blood pressure and those at risk of diabetes. As a company, we have said that we will always back any claims that we make about the effectiveness of our products with hard scientific and medical facts, and that is exactly what we have with QG. There are human clinical trial results that have been published, an enormous amount of research and data that we will make available through our website for American QG users to educate themselves on this remarkable superfruit. We are very proud to be bringing the Queen to America.”

Mr. William Hatton, a director of Nutrafruit, said, “Needless to say we are very excited to be able to bring Queen Garnet Plum to the United States. Not only does it taste delicious, but it’s also absolutely packed with goodness. There is nothing like it in America, and we hope that once Americans experience its goodness, both in taste and in improving their health and wellness, they will make it a part of their daily routine like so many folks in Australia and South Asia do. It’s a big job bringing a new product to market; we are aware of that which is why we are happy to have a partner like Whitechapel to work with us.”

About Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC) and its wholly owned subsidiary Whitechapel Holdings

Whitechapel Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dakshidin Corporation (DKSC) has positioned itself as an innovator in the emerging CBD and cannabis-derived products and services industry. The company is driven by three pillars of thought that guide the development of the business:

• Cannabis prohibition is approaching its inevitable end,

• Cannabis & CBD are conventional products used by a broad spectrum of consumers,

• Trusted brands will be the future of the cannabis industry.

www.whitechapelholdingsusa.com

About NutraFruit Pty Ltd

Based in Queensland Australia, Nutrafruit holds a global license to commercialize a range of fruit varieties developed by the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and has invested heavily in research, to bring the health benefits of these new “superfoods” to the world. The jewel in Nutrafruit’s crown is the Queen Garnet Plum, ‘The Antioxidant PlumTM,‘ which is available from late January to early April at retailers throughout Australia and Asia.

www.nutrafruit.com.au



Forward-Looking Statements The information in this press release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward- looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

Dakshidin Corporation & Whitechapel Holdings Investor Relations

Toll-free: 1-800-986-6418

Martin Parr - Director

Email: dksc.corp@gmail.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/whitechapelusa



