Hoyer: The Administration’s Threat to Fire OPM Employees Is Outrageous

“Reports that the Trump Administration has threatened to lay off civilian federal employees at the Office of Personnel Management if Congress doesn’t eliminate the agency are outrageous. Threatening to fire these hardworking Americans because the Administration isn’t getting its way is shameful. The Trump Administration has failed to make the case or provide the authority under which this reorganization can be accomplished. Threatening to lay off hundreds of hardworking professionals because the Administration’s plan has been rejected in a bipartisan fashion is foolish, petty, and irresponsible. The Trump Administration’s temper tantrum will have real consequences for all Americans and is yet another example of the Administration holding federal employees hostage.”