Bizagi Named a Leader in Latest Digital Process Automation Report by Independent Research Firm

Report Cites Bizagi for Balancing Deep DPA Functionality with a Platform Designed to Go Wide

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bizagi , the leading Intelligent Process Automation platform provider, was today named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Software for Digital Process Automation (DPA) for Deep Deployments, Q2 2019 . The report states: “Bizagi balances deep DPA functionality with a platform designed to go wide.”



/EIN News/ -- “As the ‘widest of the deep’ among DPA providers, we’re extremely proud to be named a Leader in this report,” said Bizagi CEO Gustavo Gomez. “We believe this recognition is a result of our relentless investment in the power of our platform to deliver deep digital process automation, supported by our focus on making sure that the platform is the most business-friendly and flexible solution. This is enabling true collaboration between business and IT, delivering faster adoption and success.”

Forrester characterizes DPA deep solutions as those suited to the most complex process applications. In evaluating the landscape of deep DPA providers, Forrester selected the 10 most significant vendors and scored them on 27 criteria, including current offering, market presence and strategy.



The report notes that Bizagi “has always focused on low-code development for nonprofessional developers and has always thrived in environments that require a longtail of process-driven applications, with reference customers deploying in excess of a thousand applications.”

“Bizagi will help unlock opportunities for RPA by digitizing the ingestion of data so that robotics can be implemented more broadly in our commercial operations,” said Matt Lavoie, VP, Head of Automation and iBPMS Development for Commercial Banking with Citizens Financial Group. “Automated execution and workflow will speed processing, create efficiencies, and give our colleagues more time to focus on value added activity that enhances our clients’ experience. Bizagi’s ease of use will continue to help our workforce embrace and expand this digital strategy.”

With the rise of robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence, organizations are turning to enterprise-wide process automation as a key enabler for successful RPA implementation and growth.

“It is fantastic that our decision to partner with Bizagi is validated by this report,” said Chris Clinton, VP, Global Systems Integrators & Strategic Alliances for Blue Prism. “We are confident that the joint value we offer to customers creates the best path for true enterprise digital transformation.”

Forrester’s research also notes that “…Bizagi is continuing to move upstream and become increasingly capable of handling very deep workloads.” This deep and wide DPA capability has placed Bizagi on a hyper growth trajectory in recent years, with the company experiencing 100 percent year-over-year growth in the U.S. last year and on track to grow 200 percent in 2019.

“RPA has generated a tsunami of digital transformation, and that tsunami is lifting the DPA market,” Gomez said. “Those waves are arriving just as Bizagi emerges as a key player in intelligent process automation, with more than 1,000 customers and millions of users around the globe. We’ve largely flown under the radar until now, making Forrester’s recognition all the sweeter.”

About Bizagi

Bizagi helps organizations to transform into digital businesses. Its process automation platform connects people, applications, devices and information to deliver the engaging experience that today’s customers demand. Fueled by a community of 1 million users, Bizagi powers enterprises worldwide including adidas, BAE Systems and Old Mutual. For more information visit www.bizagi.com .



