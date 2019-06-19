Happiness in Motion: Schell Brothers Spreading Positivity with Newly Renovated Kudos Bus

/EIN News/ --

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; Richmond, Virginia, June 19, 2019

Schell Brothers, new home builder in the Rehoboth Beach, DE and Richmond, VA areas, has been spreading the happiness and gratitude unique to their culture since 2018 through the Project Kudos movement. Giving kudos has been ingrained in the forward-thinking company’s culture since the beginning, with employees vocally sharing their gratitude for one another on a daily basis in the office and out in the field, and most famously at monthly company meetings – held on the beach in the summer season.





The Project Kudos movement was born from the desire to spread this attitude of gratitude and happiness to other companies and individuals. Schell has seen the positive effects of giving kudos manifest on their own team, and wanted to send this positivity out into the world to combat the negativity that can be so prevalent today, in both real and online communities. In fact, Schell Brothers wanted to spread happiness so much that they purchased a bus to help them do so.

They bought an old school bus in spring of 2018, and quickly redesigned the exterior to showcase the Project Kudos logo and bright color scheme. Thousands of Kudos Stickers were ordered for individuals to write their kudos to someone they’re grateful for and stick it right on the bus to live there for all to see. The Kudos Bus visited tons of local schools, businesses, breweries, races and other events in both Delaware and Virginia to spread good vibes throughout the rest of 2018.

But when the bus took a break from touring in the winter, the Schell Team thought, why not make it even better? It was then that they decided to renovate the inside of the Kudos Bus to create a Kudos Lounge. After several months of hard work and help from local contracting, electrical, plumbing and HVAC companies, the interior of the Kudos Bus is now a fully renovated – and quite cozy – lounge! Decked out with cushy seating, a loft area, large-screen TV, bar, and even coolers to house the Project Kudos beer brewed by Crooked Hammock, the Kudos Lounge has everything the team and their visitors need to chill out and spread good vibes.

The bus will be making its rounds again this summer to local businesses and fun seasonal events, and plans to go to schools again in the upcoming fall season. Check out projectkudos.com to see the bus schedule and create virtual Kudos Stickers that you can share with friends and family on social media. Come by and see the Kudos Team at any of this summer’s stops, and leave your mark on the Kudos Bus by writing a sticker (or several) for those you’re grateful for. It will make you – and them – feel awesome!

