Library and Archives Canada awards a 33-year contract to ENGIE and partners Plenary and PCL Construction

OTTAWA, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plenary Properties Gatineau, a consortium consisting of ENGIE Services Inc., Plenary Group (Canada) Ltd., PCL Investments Inc., PCL Constructors Eastern Inc. and B+H Architects has recently closed a 33-year public-private partnership contract with Library and Archives Canada (LAC) to design, build, finance, maintain and operate a new preservation facility to be constructed adjacent to the existing Preservation Centre in Gatineau, Quebec. The new preservation facility will be the first “net zero carbon” building dedicated to the preservation of archives in America. It is also the first Government of Canada building built to the requirements of Canada’s Greening Government Strategy, and the world’s largest preservation facility equipped with the advanced technology of an automated storage and retrieval system for archival materials.



With its unique expertise, innovative approach and capacity to provide Canadian taxpayers a specialized, flexible and durable physical infrastructure with a strong quality to price ratio, the Plenary Properties Gatineau consortium offered the best proposal to receive the award of the contract. ENGIE’s international experience in managing critical environmental conditions in preservation centres and venues such as The Louvre Museum in Paris and Australia’s Sydney Opera House provided invaluable insight to the design team.

ENGIE will provide comprehensive facility management, including energy performance and lifecycle rehabilitation works for two of LAC’s facilities located on the Gatineau Preservation Campus throughout the 33-year term of the contract. ENGIE will also take on the operations and maintenance of the existing facility. ENGIE Services Canada worked with ENGIE Axima, ENGIE Cofely and ENGIE UK on this project.

“We are very proud to be involved in such a groundbreaking project,” stated Gwenaëlle Avice-Huet, ENGIE Executive Vice-President and CEO of the Group’s North America Business Unit. “This contract further confirms ENGIE’s role as an international leader in the highly specialized archives, museums, and preservation centre market.”

Operations of the existing Preservation Centre are planned to begin in April 2020, and ENGIE is already mobilizing resources. Commissioning of the new building planned for 2022. Once the construction period is completed, ENGIE Services will operate and maintain the new system through to 2052.

About ENGIE Services Inc.

ENGIE Services Inc. is a facilities management solutions provider that prioritizes energy efficiency for private and public customers across North America. Our experts design, develop and manage smart, sustainable solutions for customers who trust ENGIE Services’ tailored solutions and specialists to operate and maintain their office towers, airports, hospitals, recreational and industrial facilities. ENGIE Services has both the structure and resources to carry out technically and financially complex and long-term projects. This capacity enables us to guarantee results and manage asset lifecycles to meet specific performance criteria with a focus to rationalize energy use and reduce operational costs.

ENGIE Services Inc. is part of the ENGIE Group, a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. In response to the urgency of climate change, our ambition is to become the world leader in the zero-carbon transition “as a service” for our customers, in particular global companies and local authorities. We rely on our key activities (renewable energy, gas, services) to offer competitive turnkey solutions. With our 160,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress. The Group is also a leading provider of facility management and energy services for customers comprising commercial real estate, government installations, hospitals, industrial operations, and airports.

In Canada, ENGIE has been offering a range of clean energy and services since 1992. ENGIE operates more than 800 MW of electricity generation facilities in the provinces of Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Ontario, and British Columbia, fuelled primarily by wind and solar energy.

Contact:

Marie-Claude Cabana

Director, Communications and Marketing

ENGIE Services Inc.

marie-claude.cabana@engie.com

1 877 455-8780, ext. 2554

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.