Footnanny Inks Deal for $10 Million in Growth Capital Funding from MBE Capital Partners

Footnanny Founder and CEO Gloria L. Williams lands deal for future purchase order funding from MBE Capital Partner’s Minority Vendor Access to Capital Program. Williams offers "wellness beyond the pedicure," through her luxury foot care products.

Footnanny Founder Gloria L. Williams, Inspired by the Funding, Empowered 100 Nail Technicians at the Premier Orlando Beauty Show with Products via PediCredit

The funding motivated me to provide an in-house financial platform for entrepreneurs that was not available to me. I developed a proven process to empower anyone interested in the nail tech business.” — Gloria L. Williams, Founder and CEO of Footnannny, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raising capital is a challenge,especially for minority and female entrepreneurs. Just ask Gloria L. Williams, the founder and CEO of Footnanny, Inc., which is a business of luxurious products that focus on foot care. "Since I launched the Footnanny Brand 5 years ago, I have had unprecedented success through several platforms but most importantly from the tweet about my product line by Ms.Oprah Winfrey," said Williams. "In spite of that extreme blessings and overwhelming demand for my products,securing funding was not easy.” Just recently MBE Capital Partners, LLC (MBECP) was introduced to Williams and other Minority/Woman-owned Businesses (MBE) at a business forum entitled, “The Workshop At Macy's,” which was held in New York. MBECP approved Williams' company Footnanny for $10 million future growth capital funding from the MBE Capital Partners’ Minority Vendor Access to Capital Program.

"The funding motivated me to give back to the beauty community and provide an in-house financial platform that was not available to me," she said. "I developed a multi-level process to empower anyone who is interested in entering the nail salon industry." Williams gifted her first book, “How To Open A Nail Salon With $1000” Volume 1 to a class of 100 beauty professionals at the Premier Orlando Beauty Show in Orlando, Florida. "I took a step further and surprised the entire class of nail technicians, estheticians, hairstylists, and barbers with a $300 PediCredit investment of Footnanny products for their current and future business," said Williams. "You could hear the screams of joy beyond the classroom door!" The 100 attendees are now authorized Footnanny Salon Retailers. Williams states, "There are more than 42,000 zip codes in America and I am determined to establish a Footnanny Retailer in each one!"

"In my book, I provide a step-by-step guide to building a nail salon business whether it is with one nail tech or multiple nail techs," said Williams. "I have worked and consulted for some of the best luxury salons and spas across the US and I know what it means to be a professional nail technician."

Williams doesn't stop there with a blueprint to owning a nail salon, she offers Pedicredit, an instant line of credit for Footnanny products, to make it easy for the new entrepreneurs to obtain supplies. "I established Pedicredit because I know how hard it is to get the seed money to buy quality products for the clients," she said. "I wouldn't be in this position today if it were not for the many women who have inspired me, believed in me or given me the hand up to be able to give back."

Her third process to the multi-level empowerment plan for nail technicians was the launch of her Facebook Live show, "Footnanny to the Rescue." The intention of the show is to help people who need some guidance in navigating the world of finance and marketing with it comes to building a nail salon business. Watch the show on Facebook and Instagram Live on select Sundays. Follow Footnanny on Instagram and Facebook for the show schedule. "I have successfully rescued more than 200 nail techs and counting," said Williams. "When you meet a Footnanny Tech you will see a variety of the best nail and foot care products available."

The Footnanny story began with her grandmother and mother whose philosophy was to heal through the power of touch. "My mother was from the South, specifically, Montgomery, Alabama, and and when a person didn't feel good we watched Mamma give them a good old fashioned "Rub Down!" explains Williams. "My wise mother believed that certain foods, oils, and teas played a crucial roll in the overall recovery of a person's ailments. Mamma would mix luxurious creams, ointments and oils, which we would then use to do the "Old Fashioned Rub Down" on those in need of a loving touch.

Williams' mantra is "Wellness Beyond a Pedicure." "I pride myself of my mother's legacy of wellness and now provide that for diverse customers around the world," she said. "Staying true to my mother's traditions and keeping her recipes in mind, I developed Footnanny, my signature line of aromatherapy foot products." All Footnanny products are made in the USA and are cruelty-free as well as Leaping Bunny approved.

The Footnanny Foot Cream product line has more than 15 aromatherapy fragrances and 60 products including MAN, Vitamin C, Vegan and Hemp. Additional Footnanny products from foot soaking salts, rescue buffs and foot files are available at www.footnanny.com.

Celebrities and dignitaries have experienced the Footnanny brand of ultimate indulgence. The Footnanny past and present client list consists of Ms. Oprah Winfrey; Stedman Graham; Gayle King; 44th First Lady of the U.S. Michelle Obama; Maria Shriver; 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist and Pro Golfer Justin Rose; Taraji P. Henson; Randy Jackson; Lady Gaga; The Dixie Chicks; Loretta Devine; Omar Gooding; A$AP Rocky; Cicely Tyson; Patti LaBelle; Sean "P Diddy" Combs; Jimmy Jean-Louis; Bellamy Young; Sela Ward; Rita Wilson; Liana Mendoza; Patrick Faucette; Paula Jai Parker; Jessica Simpson; Ashanti; Christy Turlington; Keri Russell; Steve and Marjorie Harvey; Karen Civil; and more.

For appearances, interviews, and product placement, contact Publicist Marie Lemelle for Platinum Star PR at info@platinumstarpr.com or 213-276-7827.

Join the conversation with @Footnanny on Twitter and Instagram. Like Footnanny on Facebook to get tips about foot care. Follow Footnanny on social media platforms: Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Gloria L. Williams aka Footnanny:

Gloria L. Williams, the creator and CEO of footnanny.com, is a licensed nail technician, spa consultant, certified reflexologist, and product developer. She is the personal pedicurist for Ms. Oprah Winfrey. Her Footnanny cream was selected for the prestigious Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. The Footnanny product line has been featured on Home and Family; The Talk; Good Morning America; the Valspar Golf Championship at the Innisbrook Resort; HSN; The View; The Shopping Channel Canada; and Amazon News. Williams gives back to several charities including Blessings in a Backpack, Kiva, and Soles4Souls: The Power of a Pair of Shoes Campaign through Footnanny Cares at www.footnanny.com. The Footnanny headquarters is in Southern California.

Footnanny Surprises 100 Beauty Professionals with an Investment!



