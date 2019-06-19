Global (F&B) Food And Beverages Market Size, Drivers, Restraints, Segments And Regions

The Business Research Company offers Food And Beverages Global Market Report 2019 to its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food and beverages market is expected to reach a value of nearly $9471.66 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The growth in the food and beverages market is due to increasing population, strong economic growth and rising disposable income in many emerging countries.

However, the market for food and beverages is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as weak wage growth in developed economies and changing regulatory environment.

The food and beverages market consists of sales of beverages, food, pet food and tobacco products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce beverages, food, pet food and tobacco products. The companies in the food and beverages industry process raw materials into food, pet food and tobacco products, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

The global food and beverages market is further segmented based on type and geography:

By Type - The food and beverages market is segmented into meat, poultry and seafood, bakery & confectionary, alcoholic – beverages, dairy, tobacco products, non-alcoholic – beverages, frozen and fruit & veg, syrup, seasoning, oils, & general food, grain products, and pet food. Among these segments, the meat, poultry and seafood market accounts for the largest share in the global food and beverages market.

By Geography - The global food and beverages is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific food and beverages market accounts the largest share in the global food and beverages market.

Shift to natural ingredients, functional drinks for hydration and nutritional benefits and rise in micro distilled/artisan spirits are the major trends witnessed in the global food and beverages market. With increasing organic food consumption, increase in demand for food and beverages due to rapid urbanization, positive economic growth outlook in many developed and developing countries, rising disposable income the scope and potential for the global food and beverages market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the food and beverages market include Nestle S.A, Philip Morris International Inc, PepsiCo, JBS S.A., and Anheuser Busch InBev.

Food And Beverages Industry Global Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides food and beverages market overviews, analyzes and forecasts food and beverages market size and growth for the global food and beverages market, food and beverages market share, food and beverages market players, food and beverages market size, food and beverages market segments and geographies, food and beverages market trends, food and beverages market drivers and food and beverages market restraints, food and beverages market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The food and beverages market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: global food and beverages market, beverages, dairy, tobacco products, non-alcoholic – beverages, frozen and fruit & veg, syrup, seasoning, oils, & general food, grain products, and pet food

Data Segmentations: food and beverages market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Food And Beverages Market Organizations Covered: Nestle S.A, Philip Morris International Inc, PepsiCo, JBS S.A., and Anheuser Busch InBev.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, food and beverages market customer information, food and beverages market product/service analysis – product examples, food and beverages market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global food and beverages market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Food And Beverages Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the food and beverages market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Food And Beverages Sector: The report reveals where the global food and beverages industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

