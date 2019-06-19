AgileCon2019, IIL’s Online Conference Kicks Off with Huge Success

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 6th, 2019 IIL’s Agile and Scrum Online Conference went live as thousands of professionals from across the globe tuned in, eager to learn from thought leaders and industry experts on the topic of business agility, and ready to network with other participants.



Throughout the day, attendees could sense the buzz and excitement that was present in the virtual space, as there was a line-up of 5 keynote speakers, as well as 20 additional speaker presentations to watch on-demand. Sally Elatta, CEO of AgilityHealth , opened the event with an exceptional session as she defines the agile metrics that really matter. She was followed by Richard Kasperowski, author and instructor at Harvard University who shares how psychological safety impacts high-performance teams, giving practical tools on how you can embed these protocols in your teams.

Cerner ’s Matt Anderson, the third keynote speaker, provides the audience with the right mindset and practical models on how they can unleash agility within their organizations. Maria Matarelli followed with a solid session explaining the power of the Personal Agility Leadership Framework, and Joe Justice, COO of Scrum Inc., Japan closed the day with several excellent examples of how companies using scrum exceeded expectations and increased their market value.

Each keynote session was followed by an engaging Q & A, moderated by IIL’s charismatic EVP J. LeRoy Ward. As soon as the Q & A came to an end, the session became available on demand, allowing attendees who missed the live session to watch the content at their own convenience. Overall, the feedback that followed the launch day was phenomenal.

The setup of this conference is outstanding! An opportunity to attend what you like when you like. Haven't seen this much information and knowledge packed in one place! Thank you IIL! – Youssef, WSP Canada

Great keynotes. Very positively surprised, learned a lot today and not done yet. – Daniel Meyer, Fujitsu TS, Luxembourg

In between the keynote sessions, attendees were able to watch inspiring presentations that are available on-demand, visit sponsor booths of ModernAnalyst.com and PDUs2Go , win prizes by earning badges and much more!

As the Agile and Scrum Online Conference is in its fourth year, the number of registrations reached an all-time high and the attendee number continues to grow as people are getting excited for the on-demand portion of the event. Participants to this conference can earn up to 30 SEUs and 30 PDUs. Other professionals interested in attending can still sign up and access all the outstanding content on demand through September 8th.

Check out the highlight video here.

IIL’s dedication to organizational improvement using Intelligence, Integrity, and Innovation has solidified itself as a dedicated learning partner to thousands of global organizations for over 25 years. Classroom, virtual, on-demand courses, online conferences and customized learning solutions aim to not only educate, but empower participants. Learn more at https://www.iil.com .

