Nissan TITAN ranked top “Large Light Duty Pickup” in J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS)

TITAN only full-size truck in the top 10; ties for seventh in fewest overall problems among 257 vehicles studied



Maxima wins “Large Car” segment

Frontier, Versa, Murano and Rogue all produce top 3 category rankings

Nissan moves up three spots in brand rankings – becoming the top-performing Japanese nameplate

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The strength of Nissan’s dedication to new vehicle quality showed across the board in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) – led by the Nissan TITAN full-size pickup. TITAN was ranked not only the best performer in the “Large Light Duty Pickup” segment with 66 problems per hundred vehicles (PPH), but also tied for seventh in fewest overall problems among all 257 vehicles studied.

All 2019 TITAN and TITAN XD models are covered by Nissan’s “America’s Best Truck Warranty” – featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5-years/100,000-miles, whichever comes first. Vehicles covered by the new warranty, which includes basic and powertrain coverage, include all TITAN V8 gasoline-powered models and diesel and V8 gasoline-powered 2019 TITAN XD models.





In addition, Nissan had no models in its car, truck, crossover and SUV lineup with more than 100 PPH and performed better than the industry average for the fourth consecutive year. For 2019, Nissan moved up one spot to fifth (Non-Premium). Since the 2015 model year, Nissan has improved 35 PPH.

J.D. Power measures initial quality by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles during the first 90 days of ownership, with a lower score reflecting higher quality.

“It is rewarding to see Nissan’s continuous improvement in the J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study over the past several years, and it is especially good to see TITAN and Maxima win their IQS categories for 2019,” said Health Holtz, senior vice president, manufacturing, supply chain management and purchasing, Nissan North America, Inc. “Initial quality is one important metric for our manufacturing team’s performance, but the pursuit of excellence across the Nissan lineup never stops.”

TITAN is assembled at Nissan’s Canton, Mississippi plant, with engines provided by the Decherd, Tennessee powertrain assembly plant. TITAN is powered by a 390-horsepower 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 gasoline engine mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission and is available in 4x2 and 4x4 configurations. It is offered in Crew Cab, King Cab and Single Cab body configurations. Pricing starts at $36,680 MSRP1.

Nissan Maxima was ranked first in the “Large Car” segment with 76 PPH, while the Nissan Frontier midsize pickup finished second in the Midsize Pickup segment with 95 PPH. Three popular Nissan vehicles ranked third in their categories – Nissan Versa (94 PPH), Nissan Murano (tied with 78 PPH) and Nissan Rogue (tied with 81 PPH).

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com , or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com .



About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Media contacts:

Kevin Raftery

Nissan Product Lifecycle Communications

615-981-9870

Kevin.Raftery@nissan-usa.com

Jeff Wandell

Manager, Nissan Car & EV Communications

629-395-7593

jeff.wandell@nissan-usa.com

MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,395.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dea8948b-54f7-400e-9b24-bbb490863a2c



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.