RoseComm Wins “Best in Show” at 30th Annual PRSA NJ Pyramid Awards

“The 'Benefit' of Breastfeeding” Also Recognized as Top “Issues Management” Campaign

/EIN News/ -- HOBOKEN, N.J., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoseComm , an independent, strategic communications firm, today announced its campaign, “The ‘Benefit’ of Breastfeeding” , earned “Best in Show” at the PRSA NJ Pyramid Awards. The work on behalf of Byram Healthcare Centers, Inc., a leading durable medical equipment (DME) provider that is part of the Owens & Minor family, also earned a Pyramid Award in the “Issues Management” category. Sponsored by the New Jersey chapter of the Public Relations Society of America, the annual awards banquet recognizes the most impactful public relations campaigns created by PR practitioners across the state.



Last summer, Byram Healthcare Centers, Inc. engaged RoseComm to raise awareness among new and expectant mothers of their breastfeeding rights under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Timed with World Breastfeeding Week, the campaign included a survey conducted by Wakefield Research that revealed an astonishing 82 percent of expectant moms are unaware of their breastfeeding rights.

“It’s an incredible honor to have our hard work recognized by our industry peers,” said Rosemary Ostmann, president and CEO of RoseComm. “Our team worked tirelessly to make this campaign a success. We enjoy projects that allow us to educate audiences on subjects that can positively impact their lives and spreading the word on breastfeeding rights certainly did just that.”

During the six-week push, RoseComm secured 57 placements in top-tier print/online ( USA Today , US News & World Report , Lifehacker ), broadcast (NBC News Radio, CBS Radio Network, ABC 7 NY ) and parenting outlets ( The Bump , Romper ). Several pieces were repurposed by other media, contributing toward the overall reach of more than 205,293,645 people from earned coverage alone. The campaign also incorporated paid efforts with influencers in the breastfeeding space.

“We had ambitious goals when we set out to raise awareness of the fact that expectant and new parents can secure a breast pump through their insurance,” said Judy Manning, vice president of marketing at Byram Healthcare Centers, Inc. “Every expectation we had was surpassed by RoseComm’s strategic approach and detailed work. Their diligence led to results that pushed this important topic of conversation to the top of the media agenda.”

Since 1989, the PRSA Pyramid Awards have been a staple in the New Jersey public relations community, honoring best-in-class PR campaigns, tactics and professionals. The organization received a record number of entries in the 2019 program.

