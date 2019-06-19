UK Home Improvements Market 2019: UK Consumers Remain Reluctant to Spend on Home Improvement
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Home Improvements 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With the housing market sluggish and disposable income squeezed, UK consumers remain reluctant to spend on home improvement. This report profiles the sector's key retailers, both established and up and coming to see how they are meeting these challenges. Through in depth consumer and company data it looks at the major Home Improvement categories, with a particular emphasis on Flooring, DIY and Gardening, to see which are performing and which are struggling and why this might be the case.
Key Topics Covered:
Overall Summary
- Market Summary
- Market Background
- Home Improvement Sales By Year
- Home Improvement Sales By Quarter
- Enthusiasm For Diy & Gardening By Month
- Annual Market Shares For Home Improvement
Key Retailer Profiles
- B&Q
- B&Q - Retailer Summary
- B&Q Sales Mix
- Purchasing From B&Q By Category & Demographic
- Why Consumers Didn't Shop At B&Q By Category
- Changes Consumers Have Noticed At B&Q
- Wickes
- Wickes - Retailer Summary
- Wickes Sales Mix
- Purchasing From Wickes- Category & Demographic
- Why Consumers Didn't Shop At Wickes By Category
- Changes Consumers Have Noticed At Wickes
- Homebase/Bunnings
- Homebase/Bunnings - Retailer Summary
- Homebase/Bunnings Sales Mix
- Purchasing From Homebase By Cat. & Demographic
- Why Consumers Didn't Shop At Homebase By Cat.
- Changes Consumers Have Noticed At Homebase
Flooring
- Flooring Sales By Year
- Flooring Category Sales By Year
- Flooring Category Sales Yoy Growth
- Flooring Sales By Quarter
- Who Purchased Flooring By Demographic
- Annual Market Shares For Flooring
- Flooring Retailers Ranked By Shopper Experience
- How Customers Choose A Flooring Retailer
Decorative DIY
- Decorative DIY Sales By Year
- Decorative DIY Category Sales By Year
- Decorative DIY Category Sales YOY Growth
- Decorative DIY Sales By Quarter
- Who Purchased Decorative DIY By Demographic
- Annual Market Shares For Decorative DIY
- Dec. Diy Retailers Ranked By Shopper Experience
- How Customers Choose A Dec. DIY Retailer
DIY Tools
- DIY Tools Sales By Year
- DIY Tools Category Sales By Year
- DIY Tools Category Sales YOY Growth
- DIY Tools Sales By Quarter
- Who Purchased DIY Tools By Demographic
- Annual Market Shares For DIY Tools
- DIY Tools Retailers Ranked By Shopper Experience
- How Customers Choose A DIY Tools Retailer
Garden & Outdoor
- Garden & Outdoor Sales By Year
- Garden & Outdoor Category Sales By Year
- Garden & Outdoor Category Sales Yoy Growth
- Garden & Outdoor Sales By Quarter
- Who Purchased G&O By Demographic
- Annual Market Shares For Garden & Outdoor
- Annual Market Shares For Garden & Outdoor Pt.2
- G&O Retailers Ranked By Shopper Experience
- How Customers Choose A G&O Retailer
- Quarterly Market Shares
- Home Improvement
- Flooring
- Decorative Diy
- DIY Tools
- Garden & Outdoor
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Argos
- Asda
- B&M
- B&Q
- Blue Diamond
- Bunnings
- Carpetright
- Dobbies
- eBay
- Haskins
- Home Bargains
- Homebase
- IKEA
- Jewson
- John Lewis
- Kingfisher
- Klondyke
- Morrisons
- Next
- Notcutts
- Poundland
- Primrose
- Robert Dyas
- Sainsbury
- Screwfix
- SCS
- Squires
- Tesco
- The Range
- Thompson & Morgan
- Topps Tiles
- Travis Perkins
- United Carpets
- Waitrose
- Wesfarmers
- Wickes
- Wilko
- Wyevale
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ldqw6r
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Do It Yourself
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.