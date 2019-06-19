UK Home Improvements Market 2019: UK Consumers Remain Reluctant to Spend on Home Improvement

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Home Improvements 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the housing market sluggish and disposable income squeezed, UK consumers remain reluctant to spend on home improvement. This report profiles the sector's key retailers, both established and up and coming to see how they are meeting these challenges. Through in depth consumer and company data it looks at the major Home Improvement categories, with a particular emphasis on Flooring, DIY and Gardening, to see which are performing and which are struggling and why this might be the case.

Key Topics Covered:



Overall Summary

Market Summary

Market Background

Home Improvement Sales By Year

Home Improvement Sales By Quarter

Enthusiasm For Diy & Gardening By Month

Annual Market Shares For Home Improvement

Key Retailer Profiles

B&Q

B&Q - Retailer Summary

B&Q Sales Mix

Purchasing From B&Q By Category & Demographic

Why Consumers Didn't Shop At B&Q By Category

Changes Consumers Have Noticed At B&Q

Wickes

Wickes - Retailer Summary

Wickes Sales Mix

Purchasing From Wickes- Category & Demographic

Why Consumers Didn't Shop At Wickes By Category

Changes Consumers Have Noticed At Wickes

Homebase/Bunnings

Homebase/Bunnings - Retailer Summary

Homebase/Bunnings Sales Mix

Purchasing From Homebase By Cat. & Demographic

Why Consumers Didn't Shop At Homebase By Cat.

Changes Consumers Have Noticed At Homebase

Flooring

Flooring Sales By Year

Flooring Category Sales By Year

Flooring Category Sales Yoy Growth

Flooring Sales By Quarter

Who Purchased Flooring By Demographic

Annual Market Shares For Flooring

Flooring Retailers Ranked By Shopper Experience

How Customers Choose A Flooring Retailer

Decorative DIY

Decorative DIY Sales By Year

Decorative DIY Category Sales By Year

Decorative DIY Category Sales YOY Growth

Decorative DIY Sales By Quarter

Who Purchased Decorative DIY By Demographic

Annual Market Shares For Decorative DIY

Dec. Diy Retailers Ranked By Shopper Experience

How Customers Choose A Dec. DIY Retailer

DIY Tools

DIY Tools Sales By Year

DIY Tools Category Sales By Year

DIY Tools Category Sales YOY Growth

DIY Tools Sales By Quarter

Who Purchased DIY Tools By Demographic

Annual Market Shares For DIY Tools

DIY Tools Retailers Ranked By Shopper Experience

How Customers Choose A DIY Tools Retailer

Garden & Outdoor

Garden & Outdoor Sales By Year

Garden & Outdoor Category Sales By Year

Garden & Outdoor Category Sales Yoy Growth

Garden & Outdoor Sales By Quarter

Who Purchased G&O By Demographic

Annual Market Shares For Garden & Outdoor

Annual Market Shares For Garden & Outdoor Pt.2

G&O Retailers Ranked By Shopper Experience

How Customers Choose A G&O Retailer

Quarterly Market Shares

Home Improvement

Flooring

Decorative Diy

DIY Tools

Garden & Outdoor

Appendix

Companies Mentioned



Amazon

Argos

Asda

B&M

B&Q

Blue Diamond

Bunnings

Carpetright

Dobbies

eBay

Haskins

Home Bargains

Homebase

IKEA

Jewson

John Lewis

Kingfisher

Klondyke

Morrisons

Next

Notcutts

Poundland

Primrose

Robert Dyas

Sainsbury

Screwfix

SCS

Squires

Tesco

The Range

Thompson & Morgan

Topps Tiles

Travis Perkins

United Carpets

Waitrose

Wesfarmers

Wickes

Wilko

Wyevale

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ldqw6r





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Do It Yourself



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.