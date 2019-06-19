Social Affair, an Artisanal and International Wine Lounge, Selects RDC for Design and Buildout, Bringing a Unique Metropolitan Lounge Experience to the Bay Area

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurant Design Concepts , California’s only full-service restaurant architectural, construction, interior design and operations company, today announced that it was selected by Social Affair to design and help build out this unique wine, beer and artisanal food lounge. Located in San Ramon’s new City Center at 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, Suite 2502, Social Affair brings casual luxury to the Bay Area through a modern, metropolitan lounge environment with an international flavor, featuring wines from across the world, beer and small plates, including locally sourced, small production cheeses and unique Chai and other tea blends. Soft lighting combine with plush seating to bring the Social Affair concept to life.



/EIN News/ -- In choosing a partner, Social Affair was seeking a firm that could provide the right counsel around all the technical details involved in the design and architectural process, including permitting. It also sought a company that could develop and implement a creative, clean and modern design that would capture the proprietor’s vision and enable a high level of operational efficiency.

Gunjan Madan got the idea for Social Affair when creating events for her friends and family at home, featuring carefully chosen wines and appetizers . Many encouraged her to bring the experience to a wider group. The result is Social Affair, offering a selection of artisanal food, wine and beer as well as a variety of tea blends.

“Restaurant Design Concepts has been a pleasure to work with," said Gunjan Madan, proprietor of Social Affair. "With a background in fashion merchandising and design, I was looking for a partner that immediately understood my concept and had the expertise and creativity to execute upon that concept. RDC continues to be that partner. I am excited to launch Social Affair, which showcases this partnership in action to bring socializing in a modern, welcoming and cozy atmosphere, over a global selection of wines and beers with artisanal small plates to everyone."

Said Jeff Young, president of Restaurant Design Concepts, “We are delighted to work with Gunjan and her team. Bringing a unique concept to market, Social Affair is a great example of RDC’s brand strength, using modern design and architectural principles to address the needs of our clients by delivering a design and build-out that is positioned for success.”

About Social Affair

Passions collide at Social-Affair, where guests are invited to indulge in high-quality wines, artisanal foods and beer, and first-rate teas while relaxing in an atmosphere free of pretentiousness and snobbery. Welcoming you with a smile that ensures good vibes and great times, our guest care experts are committed to ensuring friendly, expert-level service that invites our guests back, again and again.

About Restaurant Design Concepts

Founded in 2008, Restaurant Design Concepts is Northern California’s only combined source for the food service industry with restaurant architects, commercial interior designers, construction management and procurement professionals all under one roof. While the company primarily serves businesses across California, Restaurant Design Concepts also is available for projects across the U.S. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California and has offices in Oakland and San Jose. Visit Restaurant Design Concepts at www.restaurantdesignconcepts.com .

