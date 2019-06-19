Insights Into the Worldwide Image Sensors Market, 2019: Increasing Demand from the Automotive Sector

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Image Sensors Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global image sensors market was valued at USD 14.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 26.57 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11%, during the forecast period 2019-2024.



Due to the growing demand for smartphones, security cameras, high-definition cameras, and camcorders, the image sensors market is expected to record steep growth during the forecast period.



Key Highlights



Image sensors are used primarily in a large number of imaging devices and digital cameras to enhance the quality of the image. These imaging applications have found high adoption in industrial, automotive, media, medical, and consumer applications. The manufacturers, across the globe, are striving to improve major parameters, such as resolution, performance, and pixel size for better quality in unwanted circumstances.

CMOS image sensors are dominating the market currently, owing to their various associated benefits over CCD sensors. It is estimated that CMOS sensors offer high-speed frame rate, higher resolution, improved noise characteristics, and quantum efficiency, which has made many companies prefer this technology over CCD.

With strict safety regulations by governments, many companies are employing driver-assistance and safety cameras as the standard. In addition, ADAS systems and innovations in autonomous vehicle technology are having a positive impact on the market.

The major challenge will be faced by the OCMs due to the diminishing of the CCD technology market. Also, some companies have even stopped manufacturing the CCD image sensors.

Market Trends



CMOS Image Sensor Holds a Major Market Share

With the increasing demand for high-definition image capturing devices in industries, the CMOS technology has been witnessing high adoption rate in the region, as they provide faster shutter speed while delivering high-quality images.

With the integration of cameras into mobile devices, such as smartphones, the use of image capturing has increased significantly coupled with the growing smartphone penetration rate in the region is set to drive the market for Image sensors in the region.

The smartphone companies are regularly looking for innovations in the smartphone's camera to enhance the resolution. For instance, in July 2018, Sony announced the highest resolution image sensors camera IMX586 in the world for smartphone cameras. The company increased the resolution to 48 effective megapixels, which in turn is expected to compel other companies to invest in similar technology; thus boosting the market growth.

Furthermore, the emergence of self-driving cars in the region and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) has also been instrumental in driving the market in the burgeoning automotive sector.

North America to Occupy the Major Market Share

North America is one of the largest markets for image processing technological research, globally. The market in the region is mainly due to growing R&D activities and industrialization. Automotive is one of the largest markets in North America.

Safety-related mandates in the automotive industry in North America are rising because of the rising accidents. This rise in accidents rate is increasing the need for ADAS in the automobile industry, with the incorporation of advanced image sensing capabilities acting as a significant market driver, and influencing the market growth in the region.

Even the traffic federal regulations mandating the use of advanced image sensors from heavy vehicles to commercial vehicles for emergency preparedness have also contributed to the growth of the image sensors market.

The image sensors market in North America is dominated by CMOS sensors, as they are heavily used in automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others. Technological advancements and nanotechnology applications are the future opportunities for the image sensors market in North America.

Competitive Landscape



The major players include Canon, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, AMS, STMicroelectronics, and ON Semiconductor Corporation, among others. There is a massive rivalry going on between the players, hence the market is fragmented. Therefore, the market concentration will be low.



Noteworthy Developments



July 2018 - Sony launched the IMX586, stacked CMOS design which leaps the image quality by ascending the resolution to 48 megapixels which according to the company is the highest in the entire industry. This is expected to attract many consumers and compel its competitors to invest.

February 2018 - Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, introduced the newest addition to its ISOCELL image sensor family, the 3-stack ISOCELL Fast 2L3. The 1.4-micrometer (m) 12-megapixel (Mp) image sensor with integrated dynamic random access memory (DRAM) delivers fast data readout speeds to capture both rapid movements in super-slow motion and sharper still photographs with less noise and distortion.

Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand in Automotive Sector

4.3.2 Demand for Gesture Recognition/Control in Vertical Applications

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Diminishing CCD Technology Market Would Pose a Challenge to OEMs

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 CMOS

5.1.2 CCD

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Consumer Electronics

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Industrial

5.2.4 Security and Surveillance

5.2.5 Automotive & Transportation

5.2.6 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Canon Inc.

6.1.2 AMS AG

6.1.3 Omnivision Technologies Inc.

6.1.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.1.5 Sony Corporation

6.1.6 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.1.7 Teledyne DALSA Inc.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



