Global Electronic Security Market Forecast to 2024 - The Rising Trend of Smart Cities is Driving Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Security Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electronic security market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.98% over the forecast period 2019-2024.



Electronic security system represents to any electronic system that performs security operations like access control, alarming, surveillance or an intrusion control to a facility or an area which uses power from mains and also a power backup like a battery, etc.



Key Highlights



The rising trend of smart cities in developing nations is contributing highly to the growth of the electronic security market. Several initiatives by the government are also leading to the growth of this market. For instance, China has taken up projects to develop smart cities with advanced security solutions in cities such as Hangzhou, Nanjing, Dalian, and Tianjin.

The awareness about security is multiplying, and consumers have started adopting surveillance and alarming systems for residential purposes to prevent incidences like theft and fire. Also, the rising usage of electronic security systems in public places is driving the growth of the market.

However, the high cost incorporated with the process of system installation and its maintenance, and the privacy issues are a few factors restricting the growth of the electronic security market.

Major Market Trends



Government Sector to Witness Significant Growth

The rising infrastructural development globally is driving the adoption of technology equipped systems for the working spaces as well as for residential purposes. Digital transformation enables the opportunity of improving efficiency by reducing human errors.

Governments are investing in tackling the rising rate of crimes globally. The implementation of mass surveillance systems has helped in tracking the suspects for crimes. The use of License Plate Reader (LRP) on the roads is rising globally in response to the unsafe driving. According to NHTSA 2018 report, for more than two decades, speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities.

In February 2019, the United States government has released a strategy for surveillance and control of travel. This strategy includes the surveillance of all movements of a person by collecting as much information as possible, especially biometric and biographic. The deployment of this act will increase the demand for electronic security market in the region.

Moreover, according to Frontex, in 2018, Europe registered a record low illegal cross-border point entries.Therefore, the deployment of electronic security systems to improve the securities overall has become more significant.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Governments are spending on the initiatives to make the respective countries more secure. Development of smart cities is one of the significant segments of infrastructural developments with the application of more surveillance systems, alarming systems, and access controls. In India, the government has initiated the Smart City Mission for development of over 100 cities in the country is driving the market.

China is investing billions of dollars in for mass surveillance project every year. This project is aimed at using advanced face detection technology and algorithms to track the 1.4 billion population with the help of 200 million surveillance cameras. These cameras will monitor the social behavior of the population, and the government has planned to release a social credit score for every individual by the year 2020. This project is driving the growth of the electronic security market in the region.

Due to the growing economies of Asia-Pacific countries like India and China, the infrastructure is developing. Additionally, the awareness of the benefits of electronic security systems has increased the implementation of these systems for residential purposes. This trend is expected to continue in the forecasted period hence the demand for these systems will grow.

Competitive Landscape



With the declining product cost, the rise in the entry of the players offering the product is observed. Additionally, the lack of differentiation in the product offerings made the vendors for adopting competitive pricing strategies. Hence, due to the presence of many players, the market trend is towards fragmentation.



Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Trend of Smart Cities

4.2.2 Growing Concerns Regarding Security

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost Incorporated with Installation & Maintenance

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Surveillance Security System

5.1.2 Alarming System

5.1.3 Access & Control System

5.1.4 Other Product Types

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Government

5.2.2 Transportation

5.2.3 Industrial

5.2.4 Banking

5.2.5 Hotels

5.2.6 Retail stores

5.2.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Axis Communications AB

6.1.2 Bosch Security Systems Inc.

6.1.3 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.4 Tyco Security Products

6.1.5 Checkpoint Systems Inc.

6.1.6 FLIR Systems Inc.

6.1.7 ADT Security Services Inc.

6.1.8 Siemens AG

6.1.9 IBM Corporation

6.1.10 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

6.1.11 MOBOTIX AG

6.1.12 Allegion PLC



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1pfu5y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Physical Access Control



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.