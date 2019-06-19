Slalom CEO Brad Jackson named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2019

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom CEO Brad Jackson has won a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2019 . Glassdoor , one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual award recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders that employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe.

Among chief executives recognized by employees in the U.S., Jackson received an impressive approval rating based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews Slalom employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.

“I am truly humbled to be included on Glassdoor’s Top CEOs list among leaders who prioritize putting their people first,” said Jackson. “Glassdoor provides an incredible forum for sharing real-time feedback in what organizations are doing well and how they may continue to improve. I am grateful for the opportunity I have to collaborate with Slalom team members from across the globe, co-creating a thriving culture where we love our work, love working together, and are learning and growing every day.”



“It’s an honor to recognize incredible leaders who, from their employees’ perspectives, exemplify exceptional vision, trust and communication. Glassdoor’s Top CEOs award continues to be more competitive every year, and I congratulate each leader on their achievement,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer. “Today’s job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work. More and more, we’re seeing Top CEOs make decisions to shape the culture of their organizations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success.”



When employees submit reviews about their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes like senior management. As part of these ratings, employees are also asked to rate whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing. Among the approximately 900,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent.



Glassdoor’s Top CEOs in 2019 were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between May 2, 2018 and May 1, 2019. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

For the complete list of all Glassdoor Top CEOs winners in 2019, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Top-CEOs-LST_KQ0,8.htm

About Slalom

Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 29 markets across the US, UK, and Canada, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what’s right. They’re backed by seven regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world’s top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 6,500 employees. Slalom was named one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2019 and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.



About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. The company is on a mission to help people everywhere find a job and company they love. In pursuit of the mission, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for approximately 900,000 companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com .

