OptDyn™ Partners with GEMNET to Launch Pre-Sales of the Subutai™ Blockchain Router

At the 9th Ritossa Global Family Office Investment Summit, OptDyn™ Inc. and GEMNET Pte Ltd. announced today the opening of pre-sales of the Subutai™ Blockchain Router. The partnership between the two organizations launches a new paradigm in cryptocurrency mining.



Five years under development, the multi-functional Subutai Blockchain Router is disrupting today's cryptocurrency mining market through innovative hardware mining products that draw less than 100 watts —the equivalent of a household light bulb. The Subutai Blockchain Router is the world's first plug-and-play cryptocurrency-mining router that provides users an ongoing passive income of $400/month (at current rates*) with no skills required.

"When we first learned about the Subutai Blockchain Router, we were astonished by its powerful mining ability and minimal carbon footprint," said D.S. Eken, Managing Director of GEMNET. "We are thrilled to partner with OptDyn and bring their vision to the world."





Under the Hood

Realizing the original vision of decentralized blockchain technology, the Subutai Blockchain Router makes crypto mining accessible to users at all levels, and is also the first router to employ FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) to allow users to effortlessly mine multiple cryptocurrencies on a continual basis.

"Security, mining capability, and energy efficiency are critically important to sustainable cryptocurrency mining," said Alex Karasulu, Founder/CEO of OptDyn, and creator of the Subutai platform. "The Subutai Blockchain Router demonstrates how specialized technology such as the FPGA can be applied in innovative ways to enter new mass markets, deliver new functionality, and benefit new user communities in an environmentally responsible manner."



Being fully reprogrammable, the Subutai Blockchain Router is able to repeatedly mine different cryptocurrencies or be applied towards another function altogether, such as high performance edge computing. The Router's persistent flexibility not only saves users money by promoting hardware reusability, it also minimizes the environmental impact by reducing electronic waste.





Eco-Friendly and Sustainable

The Subutai Blockchain Router allows users to easily, safely, and profitably mine multiple cryptocurrencies at a fraction of the energy used by commodity mining methods commonly used today, most notably using GPUs (Graphics Processing Units).

Among the most significant drawbacks of GPU based mining are the serious energy implications —GPUs are unprofitable when cryptocurrency exchange rates drop, and the energy draw negates any mining profits due to the massive amount of energy required to mine.



The Subutai Blockchain Router mines cryptocurrency using 10-20x less energy than GPU mining, and does not mine Bitcoin. This is intentional and by design.

Furthermore, the Subutai Blockchain Router is immune from "ASIC resistance", where ASIC based mining hardware is "bricked" by changing mining algorithms and being otherwise rendered useless. Despite netting a profit of more than $4B in 2017, the ASIC mining market has suffered massive losses over the past year by mining communities who have reset their algorithms to brick ASIC mining rigs on their cryptocurrency networks. This is in protest to ASIC manufacturers and other commercial entities, such as mining farms, who use ASICs to monopolize the rewards distribution on mined coins (known as "51% attack", where the majority of a network is controlled by a centralized entity). As a result, "ASIC resistance" has caused mining rigs (costing tens of thousands of dollars apiece) to instantly become obsolete and destined for landfills.

Algorithms that can be mined by the Subutai Blockchain Router include: Ethash (Ethereum, EthereumClassic, Callisto, Dubaicoin, Metaverse, Expanse, Musicoin, etc.), Zhash BitcoinGold, ZelCash, BitcoinZ, SnowGem, etc.), and CryptoNightR (Monero, Sumokoin, Lethean, etc.), among many others.

Hash rates on two Subtutai Blockchain Router configurations, with all Mining Devices set on set on “Auto Mode”:

1) Entry Level (1x Subutai Blockchain Router + 1x Subutai Mining Drive), and

2) Fully Loaded (1x Subutai Blockchain Router + 4x Subutai Mining Drives)

Entry Level:

1x Subutai Blockchain Router + 1x Subutai Mining Drive Fully Loaded:

1x Subutai Blockchain Router

+ 4x Subutai Mining Drives Algorithm: Ethash 57.5Mh/s 230Mh/s Zhash 70Sol/s 280Sol/s CryptoNightR 2KH/s 8KH/s

The above algorithms are not the only ones mineable by the Subutai Blockchain Router. CryptoNightR, Ethash, and Zhash are highlighted in the above "Auto Mode" calculations and demonstrate the respective hashrates for easy comparison.

The Router That Pays You Back

Not only are users of the Subutai Blockchain Router able to earn a passive monthly income through cryptocurrency mining, they can maximize their earnings by:





Mining in Auto Mode --the easiest, hands-off method to earn the highest mining yields each month. Users can keep their Router on “Auto Mode” (the factory default) and relax: Subutai’s intelligent algorithms select which cryptocurrencies to automatically mine and perpetually adjusts the selection based on analytics, timing, and market changes.





﻿Using Coin Pairings in Manual Mode﻿ --users who prefer to choose to mine specific cryptocurrencies can benefit from recommended combinations of the top two performing coins that can be mined simultaneously (Coin Pairings are identified by Subutai’s intelligent analytics and recommendation platform).





Adding Subutai Mining Extenders --dedicated mining hardware that can stack vertically or horizontally onto the Subutai Blockchain Router. Each Mining Extender can accommodate up to six (6) additional Mining Devices.



Maximizing the number of Mining Devices on each Router --additional Devices immediately increases the mining yield. Each Subutai Blockchain Router can accommodate up to four (4) Mining Devices.



Renting idle compute resources on the Subutai Bazaar --users can earn even more by using the Subutai Bazaar, a secure, global marketplace that serves as the "Airbnb of compute resources". With up to 90% of the world's computing resources are wasted, the Subutai Bazaar leverages the power of peer economics to enable individual and business users to easily buy and sell cloud and IoT services.





"The Subutai Blockchain Router dovetails bleeding edge innovation with a serious focus on sustainability," said Sally Khudairi Founder/CMO of OptDyn. "Our products are intended for users, from those just entering the crypto economy to savvy enthusiasts and experienced miners wanting to profitably mine again. OptDyn's pioneering technology accelerates democratization of the crypto economy, and is changing the narrative across the industry."





Pricing and Availability

Subutai hardware is available in different package configurations: Entry Level package for the Subutai Blockchain Router contains 1x Subutai Blockchain Router + 1x Subutai Mining Device, and is priced at US $1,999. A Fully Loaded package for the Subutai Mining Extender contains 1x Subutai Mining Extender + 6x Subutai Mining Devices, and is priced at $3,399. Full product line and pricing can be found at https://gemnet.io/





In response to strong demand from the cryptocurrency mining community and crypto enthusiasts, pre-sales of the Subutai Blockchain Router and supporting hardware products will be a pure crypto play. Sales for all products from the GEMNET eShop are made using Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and USD Coin (USDC). Additional payment methods will be made available after the initial launch of the pre-sale. Those wishing to use credit cards, PayPal, or finance their purchases are invited to sign up below to receive notification when these payment methods are available in the near future.





Free global shipping on all orders placed through June 2019. Delivery anticipated 5-10 months from the date of purchase.





Future products and Router sales will be made available from optdyn.com. Payment methods will include credit cards, PayPal, and optional financing will be made available.





For more information and to pre-order, visit https://www.gemnet.io/





Note to Editors:





* Calculations were based on real-time rates as of Tuesday, 18 June 2019 at 10.38AM (UTC -4), rounded up to the nearest dollar with the Subutai Blockchain Router fully loaded with four mining devices (the maximum amount per Router) and mining mode set to "Auto Mode". Real-time pricing available at gemnet.io.

About GEMNET

GEMNET Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based diversified corporation focusing on investments in technology, media, and financial services. The company is committed to accelerating growth by providing sales, market penetration, and management support.

About OptDyn

Founded in 2013, OptDyn is the company behind Subutai™, the intelligent platform that brings Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and ethical cryptocurrency mining to everyone. Originally developed as a multi-million dollar defense project for a new P2P Cloud computing platform that could reconfigure itself dynamically and securely across the Internet, Subutai’s Open Source P2P Cloud software and peer economy marketplace is used daily by individuals, gaming communities, research teams, corporations, and governments in more than 100 countries. The company is based in the United States with distributed teams in Europe, Asia, and South America. For more information, visit https://optdyn.com/ and https://twitter.com/optdyn

© OptDyn, 2019. "OptDyn" and "Subutai" are trademarks of OptDyn, Inc. "Subutai Bazaar" and “Subutai Blockchain Router" are branded products of OptDyn, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

