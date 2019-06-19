Alberta’s Liquor Industry Sets Record Straight on Ontario Beer ‘Facts’

Social Media Campaign Counters Misinformation Being Spread About Alberta’s Liquor Laws And Stores

Brendan Bottcher, an Alberta curling champion, is starring in “Ontario Beer ‘Fake Facts,’” a social media campaign that launched today to counter misinformation being spread in Ontario about Alberta’s liquor laws and stores.

The Beer Store, a consortium of brewers that is fighting a move by the Doug Ford provincial government to sell beer and liquor in corner stores, has argued Alberta’s privatized system isn’t good for customers and allows for easier access to alcohol for minors. The Beer Store’s campaign is called “Ontario Beer Facts” and features Ontario curling champion Glenn Howard.

“[Howard]’s jealous. Our liquor stores are better and [so are] our curling teams,” Bottcher quips in one of the “Ontario Beer ‘Fake Facts’” ads being launched today.

Alberta Liquor Stores Association (ALSA) produced the campaign in an attempt to set the record straight about Alberta’s thriving and socially responsible private liquor industry.

“In Alberta, our liquor industry is open for business - literally from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m,” said Ivonne Martinez, President of Alberta Liquor Stores Association. “We’re proud of the private liquor industry we’ve built here since 1993. Free enterprise doesn’t mean there is a free-for-all, Wild West system. But it does mean we have competitive prices and better service, hours and selection for our customers.”

Backgrounder About Alberta’s Liquor Industry:

The $3-billion industry contributes approximately $866-million annually to provincial revenues

1,500+ private liquor stores operate in Alberta from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, including New Year’s Eve

Since the industry was privatized in 1993, it has created approximately 12,000 new jobs for Albertans

Alberta liquor stores offer more than 26,000 options, including 7,000 beer types; in Ontario, they sell less than 2,000 beer brands.

