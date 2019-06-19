E-Commerce Packaging Markets to 2024: Consumer Electronics Segment to Witness Significant Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Commerce Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The e-commerce packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.59% during the forecast period 2019-2024.



E-commerce has emerged as a prominent choice for purchasing goods since the turn of the century, demanding robust packaging solutions to sustain handling and long logistics for the varied product dimensions. Each increase in the varieties of product presence online is making the demand for its packaging solution.



Key Highlights



The market for e-commerce goods has evolved drastically during the last decade. The global e-commerce sales grew by over 18% in the year 2018. Hence, the demand for e-commerce packaging solutions has grown consequently, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Rising internet penetration and growing access to the internet for a majority of the population in the developing economies across the globe have created huge potential market opportunities for the e-commerce and packaging providers to venture into untapped markets and gain substantial market share during the process.

The awareness about the plastic wastes is growing, and companies are focusing towards minimizing it and offering products which are 100% recyclable and biodegradable.

Manufacturing companies are adopting the Omni-channels distribution strategies for their products also includes online purchasing is also fueling the market growth for the e-commerce packaging market. However, the lack of growth in the underdeveloped countries is restricting the market from tapping into these regions due to fewer demands.

Major Market Trends



Consumer Electronics Segment to Witness Significant Growth

Consumers electronics are shaping consumers lifestyle in terms of security, communications, and entertainment. Over 1.92 billion people estimated to shop online in the year 2019. Consumer electronics is the segments which have shorter changeover period. Also, the adoption of consumer electronics is reaching the new high every month; resulting in increasing number of shipments year on year.

E-Commerce has gained the trust of consumers in terms of quality deliverables and aftersales support, which is encouraging them for multiple orders online. In response to this, packaging solution providers are offering robust packaging solutions to sustain damages during handling and logistics.

The mobile market is the refreshed category of consumer electronics which have the highest penetration, and with continuous development by the technologies, the mobile market growth is multiplying. Also, in response to this growth, e-commerce companies are partnering for their launches and distribution, resulting in the growing demand for the e-commerce packaging market.

Many e-commerce companies are focusing on sustainable packaging solutions in order to reduce plastic wastes and moving towards paper-based packaging. The trend is also expected to hit the consumer electronics segment, which is sensitive to external impacts with better designing to make packaging more robust. For instance, e-commerce giant Amazon introduced Frustration-Free Packaging solution for eliminating the additional shipping boxes. By December 2017, the company has avoided 360 million shipping boxes.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest growing markets for the e-commerce industry. Increasing customer base due to growing economies of the major countries like India and China is driving the growing number of e-commerce shipments in the regions. Hence, it will drive the demand for more packaging solutions in the region.

Witnessing driven by a young demographic profile, IBEF has stated that increasing internet penetration and relative better economic performance, India's E-commerce revenue is expected to jump from USD 39 billion in 2017 to USD 120 billion in 2020, growing at an annual rate of 51 percent, the highest in the world.

Government initiatives encouraging digitalization are continually introducing people to online modes of commerce and driving the demand for e-commerce packaging solutions in the region. India continues to have a favorable FDI policy of 100% FDI, which is encouraging companies like Amazon to build a stronger base in the country.

In April 2018, Amazon announced its plans to add five new fulfillment centers in India and retain its position as the largest warehousing space provider in the country. The Indian government is also backing Amazon's aim to reduce the use of plastic packagings for e-commerce.

Competitive Landscape



The availability of several players providing e-commerce packaging solutions has intensified the competition in the market. Therefore, the market is moderately fragmented, with many companies developing expansion strategies.



Recent Developments



Mar 2019 - Amcor Limited acquired its rival Bemis Company, Inc. By combining these two market leaders, Amcor aims to create a stronger value proposition for shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

Oct 2018 - JD.com, Inc. introduced a new reusable package initiative. Under the new program, the company's customers can have thousands of products delivered in reusable packaging for small and medium-sized parcels, making e-commerce more environmentally friendly and reducing costs.

Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Consumer Interest towards Convenient Shopping solutions

4.2.2 Growing Proliferation Towards Online Retailing and the emergence of Omni-channel Presence

4.2.3 Focus Towards Sustainable Packaging Solutions

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Growth in the Underdeveloped Economies

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Plastic

5.1.2 Corrugated Board

5.1.3 Paper

5.1.4 Other Materials

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Fashion and Apparel

5.2.2 Consumer Electronics

5.2.3 Food & Beverages

5.2.4 Personal Care Products

5.2.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 Mondi Group

6.1.3 International Paper Company

6.1.4 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

6.1.5 DS Smith PLC

6.1.6 Klabin S.A.

6.1.7 Georgia-Pacific LLC

6.1.8 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

6.1.9 Pacman LLC

6.1.10 Sealed Air Corporation

6.1.11 Rengo Co. Ltd.

6.1.12 Shorr Packaging Corporation



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/159evh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: E-Business, Packaging



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.