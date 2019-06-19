Membrane Filtration Market - Global Forecast to 2025 - Growth Potential in Asian and Middle Eastern Markets

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Filtration Market by Type (RO, UF, MF, NF), Application (Water, Dairy, Drinks & Concentrates, Wine & Beer), Module Design (Spiral, Tubular, Plate & Frame), Membrane Material (Polymeric & Ceramic), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Membrane Filtration Market is Estimated to be Valued at USD 13.5 Billion in 2019 and is Projected to Reach USD 19.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2025.



Membrane filtration is an advanced technology applied largely in the water, food & beverage, and many other industries for functions such as desalination, separation, concentration, microbial inactivation, and clarification. The four major types include reverse osmosis (RO), ultrafiltration (UF), microfiltration (MF), and nanofiltration (NF) on the basis of different pore sizes and pressure differences.



Premium-quality products such as purified packaged drinking water, concentrated proteins & juices, clarified wine & beer, and high-quality cheese are processed through membrane filtration, as the technique requires a high amount of recovery and efficiency during product processing. Hence, the rising demand for premium products is one of the major drivers of the membrane filtration market.

Membrane filtration technology is one of the essential blocks of the dairy processing industry as this technology finds a wide range of applications in this sector. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, milk and dairy products account for about 14% of the global agricultural trade, and world milk production is projected to increase by 177 million tonnes by 2025. Regulations for water safety and filtration have also propelled the growth of the market as there are growing instances of waterborne diseases and the need for purified water.



