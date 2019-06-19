/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Yeast: The Future of the Global Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Specialty Yeast Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include the increasing demand for organic yeast, new variations in yeast ingredients for upgraded functionality and increase in demand for bread as a healthy diet.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Organic Yeast

3.1.2 New Variations in Yeast Ingredients for Upgraded Functionality

3.1.3 Increase in Demand for Bread as a Healthy Diet

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Specialty Yeast Market, By Type

4.1 Yeast Beta-Glucan

4.2 Yeast Extracts

4.3 Yeast Autolysate

4.4 Other Yeast Derivatives



5 Specialty Yeast Market, By Species

5.1 Kluyveromyces

5.2 Pichia Pastoris

5.3 Saccharomyces Cerevisiae

5.4 Other Species

5.4.1 Candida queretana

5.4.2 Torulaspora Delbrueckii

5.4.3 Metschnikowia fructicola



6 Specialty Yeast Market, By Product

6.1 Fresh Yeast

6.2 Dry Yeast

6.3 Instant Yeast

6.6 Other Products



7 Specialty Yeast Market, By Application

7.1 Food

7.1.1 Functional Food

7.1.2 Savory

7.1.3 Bakery

7.1.3.1 Probiotic Foods

7.1.4 Other Foods

7.2 Beer

7.3 Wine

7.4 Beverage

7.5 Feed

7.6 Bread

7.7 Other Applications

7.7.1 Cosmetics

7.7.2 Bioethano

7.7.3 Healthcare

7.7.4 Personal Care Products

7.7.5 Biotechnology



8 Specialty Yeast Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Lallemand

10.2 Kerry

10.3 Angel Yeast

10.4 Associated British Foods

10.5 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

10.6 Beldem

10.7 Leiber

10.8 Synergy Flavors

10.9 Archer Daniels Midland

10.10 Lesaffre

10.11 Levex

10.12 Biorigin

10.13 Chr. Hansen

10.14 Nutreco N.V.

10.15 Kemin Industries



