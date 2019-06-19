Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Appoints New Management and Advisory Board to Lead Key Business Strategies  

SAN DIEGO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“GRYN" or the “Company"), an innovative premium cannabis cultivation and branding enterprise, is pleased to announce the appointment of four experienced professionals to its management team. The addition of the following individuals supports the Company’s strategy to advance its leadership in the rapidly growing cannabis industry.



Bipin Patel BSc MSc PhD MBA - Advisory Board

Dr. Bipin Patel is a biotech pharma entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience and a track record for building value across early-stage drug discovery, development and commercialization. Based in Cambridge, U.K., and highly regarded for his work in international pharmaceutical business development, Dr. Patel has established an extensive global big-pharma network across the U.S., Europe, Japan and China. He specializes in surfacing and shaping opportunities, securing finance, and driving assets to conclusion. He has held senior roles including CEO, CSO, COO, strategic council and board of directors, and has driven various initiatives such as drug discovery, preclinical and clinical development in numerous fields within the biotech industry. Dr. Patel has a strong business and commercial acumen with an aptitude for deal making and partnering.

Kiarash Mirkia MD MBA FACS - Advisory Board

Dr. Kiarash Mirkia is currently an assistant professor of surgery at Touro University Nevada, a practicing surgeon, and owner and operator of Mirkia IV PLLC, a mobile intravenous hydration company. He is a Fellow of American College of Surgeons (FACS) and is board certified by the American Board of Surgery for surgery recertified, surgical critical care and general surgery. Fluent in German and Farsi, Dr. Mirkia is a speaker and international lecturer; has contributed to seven medical publications; is a member of the American Hernia Society (AHS), the Association of Academic Surgery (AAS), and the American College of Surgeons (ACS); and has participated in the clinical research and bench research for a number of studies.

Hamid Rowshan, MD - Chief Development Officer

Dr. Hamid Rowshan has served as president and CEO of over numerous companies in the areas of cannabis, research, medical and chiropractic, real-estate, import and export, venture capital investments, stock market and investment, investment advisory board, capital investing, development and construction, and is a published author. Since 2014, Dr. Rowshan has participated in various verticals of the cannabis industry - including consultation, design and management of cannabis facilities, cultivation and production operations, and the production of quality oil and vapes – and continuously studies the effect of cannabis in a wide range of mental and physical ailments.

Paymon Omidi MD – Business Development Officer

Dr. Paymon Omidi is an international business consultant and business developer, an expert in new market penetration, and a retired doctor of chiropractic and nutrition. After a decade owning and operating three multi-specialty clinics, Dr. Omidi in 1996 established a food manufacturing plant in Tijuana, Mexico, along with four Japanese and Asian Fusion restaurants. Following the sale of these establishments in 2004, Dr. Omidi returned to health care as a consultant for organizations such as Pacific West Surgical Centers, where he nearly tripled the company’s annual revenue to $400 million. From September 2008 to March 2013, Dr. Omidi assisted Vital Funds, a financial consulting firm, in raising funds for clients in various business sectors around the world. While at Vital Funds, lists of contacts in every business sector grew to over 6,000 buyers, sellers, brokers and business facilitators. For the last five years, Dr. Omidi has traveled internationally, consulting on joint ventures, new market and market penetration strategies, location and site planning for major construction projects, and green energy.

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Green Hygienics Holdings (OTCQB: GRYN) is a full-scope premium cannabis company with more than 25 years of experience in agricultural science and innovation. Green Hygienics is establishing itself as a leader in the advancement of science-driven cannabis cultivation systems. The Company’s business model includes: generating revenues from the cultivation and sales of premium grade cannabis products; developing and licensing valuable IP; creating trusted global consumer brands; and making strategic acquisitions. Its broader focus is on profitability and creating extraordinary value on behalf of Company shareholders.

For more information, visit: www.GreenHygienicsHoldings.com

Safe Harbor Statements

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian laws. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "plans," "estimates," "intends" or "believes," or that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," or "be achieved." Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the ability to locate and acquire suitable interests in alternative medicine manufacturing operations on terms acceptable to the Company, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, accidents, labor disputes, acts of God and other risks of the alternative medicine industry including, without limitation, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or permits, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements included in this news release are reasonable; however, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

