Mattress Warehouse Announces Opening of New Location in Salisbury, NC
The new store, located at 821 E. Innes Street, is open seven days a week.
The Salisbury location has sleep specialists to help you find the perfect mattress. When you come into this new Mattress Warehouse location, make sure to test out the patented bedMATCH™ system. This technology uses a variety of measurements and scientific calculations, which will help the sleep specialists narrow down hundreds of mattress selections to just a few. This makes your decision easier knowing that it’s based on science, and your specific measurements, not high-pressure sales tactics.
Every store carries the latest mattress models from top brands such as Aireloom, Kingsdown, TEMPUR-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and more. Mattress Warehouse stores also carry a wide range of sleep accessories, pillows, sheets, and protectors from Bedgear, Sealy, Brookstone, and more.
Mattress Warehouse of Salisbury is located near Cook Out and Harbor Freight Tools.
About Mattress Warehouse – Mattress Warehouse is the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Serving customers for 30 years, it is our mission to provide each customer with a relaxed and educational buying process that provides the best overall sleep experience with quality products at the best possible price.
