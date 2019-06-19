Couchbase Appoints Chief Revenue Officer to Deliver Next Growth Phase

Silicon Valley veteran, Denis Murphy, joins Couchbase’s executive leadership team

Couchbase, Inc. today announced the appointment of Denis Murphy to the executive leadership team as Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), bringing more than two decades’ experience in global sales strategy and execution. At Couchbase, Murphy will lead the company’s overall go-to-market optimization and expansion efforts to capitalize on the $45B+ database market as demand for Couchbase’s enterprise-class multi-cloud NoSQL database grows.







Murphy brings to Couchbase deep experience with taking technology companies from early-stage all the way through successfully scaled public companies, serving as both an operator and an advisor in the fields of SaaS, networking, storage, and security.

Of late, in addition to serving as a strategic advisor to various companies, he spent nearly three years as the Worldwide Sales leader at Nimble Storage, which was eventually acquired by HPE. While there, he transformed Nimble’s field operations and doubled the company’s revenues to just under $1 billion. Murphy also notably served a nine-year tenure at Riverbed Technology, where he started as the first sales hire and ultimately became Senior Vice President of the Americas where he helped the company grow through a successful IPO to an $800M annual run rate.





“Couchbase’s success, both today and tomorrow, is rooted in the capability of our world-class leadership team,” said Matt Cain, President and CEO of Couchbase. “As Couchbase continues our journey to help organizations accelerate the innovation of their business-critical applications, I’m delighted that Denis has joined us in the pivotal CRO role. He has an extraordinary track record of success helping enterprises digitally transform to better serve their customers.”





“Modern applications require a level of flexibility, agility and cost-effective scaling that simply can’t be delivered in a rigid, complex and expensive relational database environment,” said Murphy. “As a result, enterprises are now choosing NoSQL databases but want to retain the power and familiarity of SQL in their development and operational environments. Unlike other NoSQL databases, Couchbase offers robust capabilities for business-critical enterprise applications on a highly scalable and available NoSQL platform, built on open standards to simplify the transition from legacy databases. I’m excited to contribute to our customers’ and partners’ success as the company continues to innovate and grow.”





About Couchbase

Couchbase's mission is to be the platform that accelerates application innovation. To make this possible, Couchbase created an enterprise-class, multi-cloud NoSQL database architected on top of an open source foundation. Couchbase is the only database that combines the best of NoSQL with the power and familiarity of SQL, all in a single, elegant platform spanning from any cloud to the edge.





Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, AT&T, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Carrefour, Comcast, Disney, DreamWorks Animation, eBay, Marriott, Neiman Marcus, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, Wells Fargo, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.







