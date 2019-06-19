OneSpin to Present at Symposium on Counterfeit Parts and Materials, Will Exhibit at ES Design West

Visible Industry Presence Highlights OneSpin’s Leadership Role in Providing Certified IC Integrity Verification Solutions

MUNICH, Germany, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpin® Solutions , provider of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure and trusted integrated circuits, will have a visible presence at the upcoming Symposium on Counterfeit Parts and Materials and ES Design West .



Product Manager Trust and Security John Hallman will address attendees of the Symposium on Counterfeit Parts and Materials Wednesday, June 26, on "Avoidance of Vulnerable and Tampered Electronic Parts Through Hardware Assurance." The symposium will be held at the College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in College Park, Md.

OneSpin will highlight its full complement of certified IC integrity verification solutions at ES Design West Booth #224. Of note will be the newly announced Formal RISC-V Verification™ App, the first App in the OneSpin RISC-V Integrity™ Verification Solution for safety- and security-critical applications. Also featured will be OneSpin 360 EC-FPGA’s expanding support for a variety of field programmable gate array (FPGA) families. ES Design West, co-located with SEMICON West , will be held Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, July 11, from 10 a.m. though 4 p.m. at the Moscone Center, South Hall in San Francisco.

About OneSpin

OneSpin Solutions is a leading provider of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure and trusted integrated circuits. These solutions are based on OneSpin's widely used formal verification technology and assure the integrity of SoCs, ASICs and FPGAs. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, OneSpin partners with leaders worldwide in automotive and industrial applications; defense; avionics; artificial intelligence and machine learning; consumer electronics; and communications. Its advanced solutions are well-suited for developing heterogeneous computing platforms, using programmable logic and designing and integrating processor cores, such as RISC-V. OneSpin's customer-oriented commitment is fundamental to its growth and success. OneSpin: Assuring IC Integrity . Visit www.OneSpin.com to learn more.

