$2.66 Bn Customer Success Platforms Market - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Success Platforms Market by Application (Sales and Marketing Management, CEM, and Risk and Compliance Management), Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Model, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global customer success platforms market size is expected to grow from USD 854 million in 2019 to USD 2,664 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period.

Customer success platforms are platform/software solutions used by organizations to create unique, 360- degree view of customers based on data captured from multiple channels, including offline as well as online channels, such as mobile, web, CRM, social media, third-party apps, and email. Such solutions have applications in numerous areas, including sales and marketing management, CEM, risk and compliance management, and revenue management.



Customer success has emerged as an organizational function, which helps customers to get maximum value from their business operations. The customer success platform collaborates the sales, marketing, and product management teams and helps build upsell and cross-sell strategies. Organizations require core competency in infrastructure, analytics, and visualizations to make data-driven strategic decisions. Customer success platforms involve the monitoring and collection of data from various channels and analyze that data to derive meaningful insights.



The sources such as CRM, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), social media, websites, and customer support mediums generate a vast amount of data in the form of customer comments, prospects views on companies, their products and services, and market trends. This helps businesses to create a unified 360-degree view of customers, develop insights on customer relationships, and drive sales and marketing activities. This eventually helps to keep business processes organized and standardized.



Vendors in the customer success platforms market have adopted various organic, as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches; product upgradations; partnerships, collaborations, and agreements; and business expansions, to expand their offerings in the market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Advent of Cloud Computing in Customer Success

Demand for Advanced Solutions to Monitor Customer Scores and Reduce Churn

Rising Data Volume Due to Increased Digitalization

Restraints



Data Aggregation and Synchronization From Multiple Silos

Opportunities



Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies, Such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Increasing Investment in Customer Success Platform Startups

Challenges



Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Industry Trends



Use Cases

Use Case 1: Increasing Customer Engagement By Analyzing Customer Health

Use Case 2: Reducing Onboarding Time Through Data-Driven Insights

Use Case 3: Tracking Customer Interactions for Driving Business

Impact of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning on the Market

Customer Success Process

Companies Mentioned



Akita

Amity

AppsForOps

Armatic Technologies

Bolstra

Catalyst

Churnzero

Clientshare

ClientSuccess

CustomerSuccessBox

Gainsight

Komiko

Natero

Planhat

Salesforce

Salesmachine

Strikedeck

Totango

UserIQ

Wootric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7zmhri

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: CRM (Customer Relationship Management)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.