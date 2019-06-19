Brokers’ 2018 voluntary sales met or exceeded expectations, finds Eastbridge’s latest report

AVON, Conn., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In fact, almost half of Voluntary Brokers’ and over a third of Benefit Brokers’ 2018 sales exceeded their expectations, according to Eastbridge’s 2019 Brokers and Voluntary Benefits – Optimism Amidst Change Spotlight™ Report. The top reasons that brokers attributed to these better-than-expected results were better participation and more cases than anticipated. While the top five most frequently sold products continue to be similar for both Voluntary Brokers and Benefit Brokers, two of the top three most frequently sold non-traditional products were the same for Voluntary Brokers and Benefit Brokers. A few other findings from the report include:

The top area of carrier administration causing brokers pain was billing problems.

Benefit Brokers sold short-term disability most frequently while Voluntary Brokers sold accident most frequently in 2018.

A majority of Voluntary Brokers have voluntary sales goals while only about half of Benefit Brokers do.

Brokers expect low levels of unemployment to have a positive impact on their business.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and Canada.

