Greystone Provides $39.7 Million in Fannie Mae DUS Financing for Multifamily Property in Houston, Texas

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, has provided a $39,715,000 Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS) loan to refinance a 342-unit multifamily property in Houston, Texas. The transaction was originated by Jason Stein, an originator in Greystone’s New York City office, on behalf of Alara Ventures.



/EIN News/ -- The $39.7 million Fannie Mae Green Rewards loan carries a 10-year term at a low, fixed rate, with full term interest-only payments. The proceeds enable the borrower to continue with ongoing renovations and capital improvements and monetize existing equity in the property.

Originally constructed in 1993, Greenbriar Park Apartments offers 342 one- and two-bedroom units with in-unit amenities such as laundry and private balconies. Residents also enjoy metrorail access, carport parking, two swimming pools, clubhouse, fitness center and spa facilities, and a business center, as well as picnic and pet play areas. The community is located in Inner Loop Houston, south of Rice University in the medical district, with easy access to major employers, shopping, dining and entertainment.

“Despite being a fairly new property, there were still energy efficiencies that could be realized with some improvements by the owners,” said Mr. Stein. “Fannie Mae’s Green Rewards financing is a win-win for both the borrower, who receives attractive loan terms and lower operational costs, and the residents, who will see lower utility costs over time.”

“After investing in this property with capital improvements and energy efficiency measures, we are thrilled to qualify for Fannie Mae’s Green Rewards program,” said Alison Dimick Malkhassian, founder of Alara Ventures, which purchased the property in 2015. “Greystone’s product knowledge and attentive customer service make the financing process go quite smoothly, and we appreciate their guidance and expertise.”

