Wonderfilm Announces Commencement of Filming for October 2020 Theatrical Release of "Amityville 1974"

Beverly Hills, CA, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV: WNDR) (OTC: WDRFF) ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company") announced today the horror film “Amityville 1974” will begin principal photography in November of this year for release in October 2020. Wonderfilm is fully financing the picture.

The film is based on the real life tragedy that spawned THE AMITYVILLE HORROR novel and subsequent films in which Ronald DeFeo Jr. shot all six members of his family on a fateful November night. This tragedy was seared into the minds of the public consciousness by writer Jay Anson's book “The Amityville Horror” that recounted the terror experienced by a family moving into the house, only to be driven out 28 days later by hostile supernatural forces. Wonderfilm’s Amityville 1974 will tell the story of the DeFeo’s horrifying murderous rampage.



Casey La Scala (Donnie Darko, The Remaining) will direct from a script he wrote. Jeff Bowler and Shaun Redick (Get Out/ Blackkklansman) will produce for Wonderfilm. Todd Garner (Tag/Mortal Kombat) will also produce. Kirk Shaw, Bret Saxon, Yvette Yates, and Dan Grodnik will be Executive Producers. Wonderfilm’s new sister distribution company, Wonderfilm Global headed by Christian De Gallegos, is handling worldwide sales at TIFF, while currently negotiating with domestic theatrical distributors.



Adjusted for inflation the original Amityville Horror took in over $300 million, with 2005's remake topping $95 million. With a strong horror franchise like this, our release strategy will mimic Halloween 2018 success, which garnered $160 million from US theatrical sales and a further $96 million from foreign distribution. Very similar in genre with an equally large fan base waiting to be frightened, Wonderfilm will add its wider social media strength to the Halloween 2018 release strategy. “Looking to next year, Amityville 1974 is expected to drive a lot of the Company's 2020 revenue," said Kirk Shaw, Wonderfilm CEO.



“We are beyond thrilled to introduce Amityville 1974. Casey has a truly unique and terrifying vision for the fright franchise and audiences will experience horror like never before with this film,” said Jeff Bowler, founding partner of Wonderfilm Media.



“This is a story that takes its jumping off point from the true facts surrounding the DeFeo tragedy, but also focuses on the human drama that took place inside a family as they were relentlessly stalked by a terrifying evil,” said Casey La Scala



La Scala adapted and will produce the inspirational book “Fly a Little Higher” for Warner Brothers Studios which goes into production this year with Justin Baldoni (Five Feet Apart) directing. La Scala is repped by Paradigm and Ziffren, Brittenham.



About Wonderfilm Media

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange) entertainment company with offices in Beverly Hills, United States and Vancouver, Canada. Wonderfilm’s main business is the production of high-quality feature films and episodic television that offer international appeal through the Company’s guiding philosophy of bringing new financing solutions to an entertainment industry increasingly looking for funding and co-production alternatives. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions is held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm’s length to the Company to facilitate for the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business.



