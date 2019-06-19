Ground Penetrating Radar Market to 2024: Opportunities in High Demand for Real-Time GPR Services

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ground Penetrating Radar Market by Product Type (Handheld, Cart-Based, and Vehicle-Mounted), Application (Utility Detection, Concrete Investigation, Transportation Infrastructure, and Archaeology), Offering, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global GPR market was worth USD 450.0 million in 2018 and is expected to grow to USD 726.4 million by 2024; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.08% from 2019 to 2024.

Ground penetrating radar (GPR) is a real-time geophysical method that uses radar pulses to map structures and features buried in the ground (or in manmade structures). This nondestructive (NDT) method involves the use of electromagnetic radiations in the microwave band (UHF/VHF frequencies) of the radio spectrum and detection of the reflected signals from subsurface structures.



The most striking benefit of GPR technology is its capability of detecting nonmetallic objects such as plastic pipes and drums. Apart from this, the GPR can also detect metallic utilities, and voids and pipe leakage (however, the later will require post-processing of the data). The GPR method provides exact locations of objects. GPR equipment can detect utilities without any prior knowledge of their respective location and hence prove as a powerful reconnaissance tool for areas containing complete unknowns.



IDS Georadar (Italy), Sensors & Software Inc. (Canada), Guideline Geo (Sweden), Chemring Group (UK), Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. (US), Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland), Radiodetection (UK), Penetradar Corp. (UK), Utsi Electronics Ltd. (UK), Hilti (Liechtenstein), Pipehawk PLC (UK), and Geoscanners (UK) are among a few major players in the GPR market.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Concerns Pertaining to Safety and Protection of Underground Utilities

Advantages of GPR Over Other Traditional Technologies

Government Support for Implementation of Ground Penetrating Radars

Restraints

High Ownership Cost of Ground Penetrating Radars

Opportunities

High Demand for Real-Time GPR Services

Aging Infrastructure and Increasing Maintenance Requirements

Challenges

Lack of Expertise and Skillset to Operate GPR Equipment

Companies Mentioned



3D Radar

Chemring Group

Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. (GSSI)

Geoscanners

Groundradar

Guideline GEO

Hilti

IDS Georadar

Impulse radar

Leica Geosystems AG

Maverick Inspection

Penetradar Corp.

Pipehawk PLC

Proceq

Radiodetection

Sensors & Software Inc.

T&A Survey

Transient Technologies

US Radar

Utsi Electronics Ltd.

