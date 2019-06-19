Crop Protection Chemicals Market to Reach US$ 68.82 Bn by 2025, Relaxation in Usage Guidelines to Boost the Market, says Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the Crop Protection Chemicals Market report include Marrone Bio Innovations, Nufarm Ltd, FMC Corp, BASF SE, BioWorks, Monsanto, Natural Industries, Dow AgroSciences, DuPont, Syngenta AG, Novozymes A/S, Sumitomo Chemical, and Valent Biosciences

Pune, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Crop Protection Chemicals Market is boosted by recent increase in the production of these chemicals. Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled “Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides), Origin (Synthetic Chemicals, Bio-based) and Geography Forecast till 2025,” which offers insights into various factors enabling growth in the market. According to the report, the global market was valued at US$ 50.62 Billion in 2017 and recent technological advancements are likely to drive this market to reach a value of US$ 68.82 Bn by 2025.

Insecticides to Emerge as Most Attractive Product Type due to Growing Demand in Asia Pacific





The global Crop Protection Chemicals Market is gaining traction due to recent technological advancements and approvals on the manufacture crop protection chemicals. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the use of environment-friendly products has led to an increase in demand for sustainable crop protection chemicals. Backed by these factors, leading companies are focusing on introducing nature-friendly ingredients within crop protection chemicals. The trend advocating the lesser use of synthetic alternatives is backed by availability of natural ingredients due to the rising emphasis on research and development (R&D) of crop protection chemicals.





Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/crop-protection-chemicals-market-100080





Relaxation in Regulatory Compliances is Encouraging Manufacturers

Less stringent rules for product approvals are encouraging many companies to invest in the manufacturing of these products. Furthermore, investment towards research and development of crop protection chemicals is poised to surge in the coming years. The aforementioned factors have had a direct impact on the global market and are likely to create growth opportunities in the market over the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Biofuels to Drive the Market

Growth in biofuel crops farming in Latin America may boost the Crop Protection Chemicals Market in this region in the near future. Biofuels are derived from crops such as sugarcane, rapeseed, wheat, soybean and corn and these crops are produced in abundance. The Crop Protection Chemicals Market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high rate due to the increasing demand for biofuels. The increasing demand for biofuels has lessened the dependency on conventional fuels and this factor may drive the regional market in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, restriction and strict regulations imposed on use of organic pollutants will fuel the demand for their product counterparts, mostly chemicals. This factor is expected to drive the Crop Protection Chemicals Market in the Asia Pacific.

South America to Emerge as the Leading Segment

The Crop Protection Chemicals Market in South America is likely to emerge as the highest valued market among all regions. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the regional market in Asia Pacific and Europe to rank second and third, trailing South America over the course of the forecast period. The growing awareness regarding benefits of using crop protection chemicals in crop yield is a major factor that boosts the market in South America. Furthermore, increasing investments on research and development of crop protection chemicals in Asia Pacific is another factor that is estimated to drive the regional market in the forecast period. Thus, the Crop Protection Chemicals Market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

/EIN News/ --

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/crop-protection-chemicals-market-100080





Key Companies Covered in The Reports

Marrone Bio Innovations

Nufarm Ltd

FMC Corporation

BASF SE

BioWorks

Monsanto

Natural Industries

Dow AgroSciences

DuPont

Syngenta AG

Novozymes A/S

Sumitomo Chemical

Valent Biosciences

Other players



Browse Complete Report Details Enabled with Complete Tables and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/crop-protection-chemicals-market-100080





Major Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights

Overview on Crop Production Trends – For Key Countries

Supply Chain Analysis

Recent Industry Developments - Mergers & Acquisitions

Crop Protection Chemicals Patent & Trade Analysis

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025



Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Herbicides Insecticides Fungicides Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Origin Synthetic Chemicals Bio-based Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Mode of Application Foliar Spray Soil Application Seed Treatment Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Crop Cereals Oilseeds Fruits & Vegetables Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa





Request for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/crop-protection-chemicals-market-100080





Browse Related Reports:

Agricultural Pheromones Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Sex Pheromones, Aggregation Pheromones), Function (Mating Disruption, Detection and Monitoring, Mass Trapping), Mode Of Application (Traps, Sprayers, Dispensers), By Crop (Field Crops, Orchard Crops, Vegetables) and Geography Forecast Till 2025

Genetically Modified Seeds Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Crop (Corn, Soybean, Cotton, Canola and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Seed Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Synthetic Chemicals, Biologicals), By Function (Seed Protection, Seed Enhancement), By Application Technique (Seed Coating, Seed Dressing, Seed Pelleting), By Stage of Seed Treatment (On-Farm, Off-Farm), By Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crops) and Geography Forecast Till 2025





About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.