$16.77 Bn Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Component, Application, End Use, Deployment Model, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

The Wi-Fi analytics market is expected to grow from USD 5,289 million in 2019 to USD 16,771 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.0% during the forecast period.

Over the years, Wi-Fi has evolved at a very high speed in terms of data rate. During the 2000s, the internet speed increased from 11Mbps to 54Mbps and further increased to 600Mbps after the introduction of the 802.11n standard. Wi-Fi standards, such as 802.11a, 802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11n, 802.11ac, and 802.11ax (latest), have boosted the adoption of the Wi-Fi technology. The 802.11ax standard is designed to operate in more congested radio environments.

The number of Wi-Fi enabled devices and the number of service providers in the market has also increased exponentially in line with the evolution of Wi-Fi as a Service. Moreover, with the advancement in technology, IoT management, 360 device and client monitoring, Wi-Fi as service analytics, location tracking, and social Wi-Fi are also gaining traction. Furthermore, organization traffic is encrypted and restricted using industry-proven Control and Provisioning of Wireless Access Points (CAPWAP) protocol over HyperText Transfer Protocol Secure (HTTPS).



The Wi-Fi analytics solution and service vendors have implemented various types of organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, product upgradations, partnerships and agreements, business expansions, and mergers and acquisitions, to strengthen their offerings in the market.



The major vendors who offer Wi-Fi analytics solutions globally are Cisco (US), Aruba Networks (US), Purple (UK), Cloud4Wi (US), Fortinet (US), Ruckus Networks (US), Extreme Networks (US), Yelp (US), Singtel (Singapore), SpotOn (US), Eleven Software (US), Aislelabs (Canada), Flame Analytics (Spain), Aptilo Networks (Sweden), Blix (Australia), SkyFii (Australia), Guest Networks (Canada), Hughes Network Systems (US), GoZone WiFi (US), Wefi (US), MetTel (US), WhoFi (US), Presence Aware Tech Ltd (UK), and Bloom Intelligence (US).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Wi-Fi Analytics Market

4.2 Market Share Across Regions



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Deployment of Public Wi-Fi

5.2.1.2 Proliferation of Mobile Devices

5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Big Data Analytics

5.2.1.4 Government Initiatives for Smart City Development

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardized Regulatory Compliance Across the Globe

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Adoption of IoT Across Enterprises

5.2.3.2 Increased Adoption of Social Media for Customer Engagement

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Infrastructure in Developing Countries

5.2.4.2 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 SkyFii

5.3.2 Purple

5.3.3 Euclid Analytics

5.4 Industry Trends

5.5 Regulations

5.5.1 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

5.5.2 California Data Privacy Protection Act

5.5.3 Cloud Standard Customer Council (CSCC)



6 Wi-Fi Analytics Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Growing Demand for Wi-Fi Analytics Solutions to Help Brick and Mortar Business Track Real-Time Customer Location, Footfall, Traffic, and Customer Demographic

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Managed Services

6.3.1.1 Managed Services Include A Complete Suite of Dedicated Wi-Fi Analytics Services

6.3.2 Professional Services

6.3.2.1 Integration

6.3.2.1.1 Integration Services Helping Organizations Achieve Integration Between Enterprise Applications, Partners, and Individuals

6.3.2.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.2.2.1 Support and Maintenance Services Needed to Enhance Customer Loyalty and Retention



7 Wi-Fi Analytics Market By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wi-Fi Presence Analytics

7.2.1 Need for Location Data Such as Footfall, Heatmaps, and Crowd Size to Drive the Demand for Presence Analytics

7.3 Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics

7.3.1 Marketing Analytics Entails Knowing More About Customers



8 Wi-Fi Analytics Market By Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Subscription-Based Model to Boost the Overall Growth of the Market

8.3 On-Premises

8.3.1 On-Premises Deployment to Increase the Security and Privacy of Business Data



9 Wi-Fi Analytics Market By End-Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Smart Infrastructure

9.2.1 Rising Adoption of Smart Technologies to Drive the Market

9.3 Retail

9.3.1 Growing Adoption of Wi-Fi Analytics in Retail to Fuel the Shopping Experience of Customers

9.4 Sports and Entertainment

9.4.1 Improved Experience and Security to Boost the Sales in Sports and Entertainment Industry

9.5 Hospitality

9.5.1 Understanding Customer Needs to Increase Business Revenue in Hospitality

9.6 Others



10 Wi-Fi Analytics Market By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.1.1 Visionaries

11.1.2 Innovators

11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.3 Business Strategy Excellence



12 Company Profiles



