Eskaton Care Center Greenhaven Receives National Quality Award Recognition

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living recognize ECCG for their commitment to provide high-quality of care

Sacramento, CA, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Eskaton Care Center Greehaven won the 2019 Bronze—Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. The Bronze award is the first of three distinctions through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program.

“I applaud Eskaton Care Center Greenhaven for their commitment to performance excellence,” said Todd Murch, President and CEO of Eskaton. “The distinction as a Bronze award recipient highlights their commitment to achieve the highest quality of care.”

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program provides a pathway for providers of long term and post-acute care services to journey towards performance excellence. Eskaton Care Center Greenhaven is among 590 long term and post-acute service providers in 48 states to be recognized. The program is based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which ensures organizations across different business sectors continue to implement strategies to improve performance and organizational effectiveness.

Eskaton’s primary mission is to enhance the quality of life of seniors through innovative health, housing and social services. For over 50 years, Eskaton’s commitment to reimagine the care service delivery has been a foundation of their regional footprint.

“Applying for the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program demonstrates our team’s desire to collaborate and work together towards organizational growth and improvement,” says Heather Craig, Executive Director of Eskaton Care Center Greenhaven. The ANCA/NCAL is a progressive, three-step process that encourages the continuous learning, development, and execution of integrated quality systems to achieve performance excellence. Each progressive step requires a more detailed and comprehensive demonstration of quality integration and performance.

According to AHCA/NCAL, recipients of the Bronze—Commitment to Quality Award are able to articulate their mission, characteristics, and key challenges and recognize how these factors relate to their ability to achieve performance improvement and excellence. The Bronze Award recognizes Eskaton Care Center Greenhaven for developing a foundation to begin a journey of continuous quality improvement. Eskaton will be honored during AHCA/NCAL’s 70th Convention & Expo, October 13-16, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.

ABOUT ESKATON

Since 1968, Eskaton has been serving Northern California older adults. As a nonprofit senior living provider, our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults through innovative health, housing and social services. With five decades of experience and a national reputation for innovation, Eskaton is Transforming the Aging Experience. For more information, please call 1-866-ESKATON, or visit www.eskaton.org.

ABOUT AHCA/NCAL

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represents more than 13,700 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers and homes for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, older adults and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit www.ahca.org or www.ncal.org​

