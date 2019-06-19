Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Announces June 2019 Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST (TSX: DRA.UN) (“Dream Alternatives”) today announced its June 2019 monthly distribution in the amount of 3.333 cents per Unit (40 cents annualized). The June distribution will be payable on July 15, 2019 to unitholders of record as at June 28, 2019.



Dream Alternatives provides an opportunity for unitholders to invest in hard asset alternative investments, real estate development, real estate lending, real estate, and renewable power managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of the Trust are to build and maintain a growth-oriented portfolio, provide predictable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax efficient basis, and grow and reposition the portfolio to increase NAV per unit over time. For more information, please visit: www.dreamalternatives.ca





For further information, please contact:

DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST

Pauline Alimchandani Kim Lefever Chief Financial Officer Director, Investor Relations (416) 365-5992 (416) 365-6339 palimchandani@dream.ca klefever@dream.ca

