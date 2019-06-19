Jay Sidhu, Chairman and CEO of Customers Bank and BankMobile, to Give Keynote Talk at American Banker’s Digital Banking 2019 Conference

Sidhu to Discuss BankMobile’s Rapid Growth and its Innovative Banking-as-a-Service Platform

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank, and America’s largest and fastest-growing mobile-first bank, announced that Jay Sidhu, Chairman and CEO of Customers Bank and BankMobile, will be giving a keynote talk at American Banker’s Digital Banking 2019 conference. Sidhu’s session, “Back to the Future: How BankMobile Grew to Be the Largest Digital Bank in the Country” will take place June 21, 2019 at 10:10am CDT.



“BankMobile has found a way to acquire and engage with customers exponentially better than traditional banks,” stated Sidhu. “We leverage our proprietary technology and innovative Banking-as-a-Service platform to continue to grow at a rapid pace and provide our customers with a best-in-class banking experience. I am excited to share our story and discuss key insights that we have learned over the past few years.”



Sidhu’s presentation will focus on BankMobile’s growth since launch in January 2015 and his views on the future of consumer banking. BankMobile has grown to over two million customers over the past three years. Sidhu will discuss the bank’s customer-centric focus, its disruptive, multi-partner distribution model Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, how it has developed its own technology, and its mission to financially-empower customers.



BankMobile provides its BaaS platform to colleges and universities through BankMobile Disbursements, which serves more than five million students on nearly 800 campuses nationwide. Through this distribution channel, BankMobile serves one in every three college students in the country. The company has expanded its BaaS strategy most recently with T-Mobile for the launch of T-Mobile MONEY.



Since launch, Customers Bancorp and Customers Bank have invested over $100 million into BankMobile. BankMobile, which was named “Most Innovative Bank” by LendIt in 2019, has developed its own proprietary technology, some of which is patented. The technology was built to attract and engage customers for full-service consumer banking with a focus on exceptional customer experience delivered in the most compliant fashion. The bank has approximately 250 team members, with over 40% entirely focused on technology development and user experience (UX) design.



Digital Banking 2019 brings together over 1,700 senior executives in banking and financial services, making it largest digital banking conference in the industry. It focuses on “innovation in financial services for consumer and commercial customers around mobile, digital, AI, payments, data, blockchain, CX, disruption, innovation, privacy, API, channel and technology strategies.” The conference is taking place on June 19-21, 2019 at the Neal Kocurek Memorial Austin Convention Center.

About BankMobile

Established in 2015, BankMobile is a division of Customers Bank and among the largest and fastest-growing mobile-first banking platforms in the U.S., offering checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BankMobile, named the Most Innovative Bank by LendIt Fintech in 2019, provides an alternative banking experience to the traditional model. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The disruptive, multi-partner distribution model, known as “Bank-as-a-Service” (Baas), created by the executive team enables BankMobile to acquire customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks. Its low-cost operating model enables it to provide low-cost banking services to low/middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the high-fee model of “traditional” banks. Today, BankMobile provides its BaaS platform to colleges and universities and currently serves over two million account-holders at nearly 800 campuses (covering one out of every three students in the U.S.). It is one of the Top 15 largest banks in the country, as measured by checking accounts. BankMobile is operating as the digital banking division of Customers Bank, which is a Federal Reserve regulated and FDIC-insured commercial bank. For more information, please visit: www.bankmobile.com.

About Customers Bank

Customers Bank is a super-community bank with $10.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019, offering commercial and consumer banking services along the I-95 corridor from Washington, DC to Boston; and in Chicago. Commercial products include cash management; commercial and industrial loans; small business loans; SBA government-guaranteed loans; commercial and multi-family real estate loans; and financing for leasing businesses and residential developers.



Customers Bank provides consumer banking services including savings, checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; residential mortgages; and consumer loans. Additional consumer products include “BankMobile Vibe online banking,” marketed by the BankMobile Division and “Ascent Money Market Savings,” marketed by the Customers Bank Digital Banking Division.



Customers Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Customers Bank takes pride in delivering extremely high levels of customer service while charging comparatively very low fees; service that makes our clients say, "Wow."



Commercial clients enjoy Single Point of Contact service with one team to handle all banking needs. Retail bank clients are afforded Concierge Banking® Services that brings banking to them, when and where they need it.



Customers Bank, with its headquarters located in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, is a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company. The voting common shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI.

