AmeraMex International Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors

CHICO, Calif., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies , infrastructure construction and forestry conservation organizations, announced today that it has appointed J. Jeffery (Jeff) Morris, President of Global Finance Group, and Brian Hamre, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers, to its board of directors effective June 19, 2019.

“We are pleased to welcome Jeff and Brian as new independent directors to the AmeraMex board,” said Lee Hamre, AmeraMex’s chairman and CEO. “They join AmeraMex at an exciting time as in the next few weeks we expect to become a fully reporting company and the addition of these directors will complement our board of directors’ skills and experiences. With their entrepreneurial and industry skill sets, we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to drive profitability and enhance value for all AmeraMex shareholders. We look forward to their contributions and are excited they chose to join our board of directors.”

About Jeff Morris

J. Jeffery Morris is the president of Global Finance Group located in Newport Beach, CA. He has been in the commercial leasing/finance industry since 1974. Prior to joining Global Finance Group, Morris started Crocker Capital in 1992. Currently the company has four offices and forty employees. Annual lease invoices financed was in excess of $100 million by 1998. Morris has merged portions of the Crocker operations into Global Vantage, Ltd., to expand financial services to international customers.



In 1980, Morris began Perry Morris Corporation and by 1990, the company had an annual leasing invoice position of over $100 million. The company was twice named in INC Magazine’s list of the 500 fastest growing, privately held companies in the US.

Morris graduated from USC in 1972 as a finance major. He and his wife have three sons. He has been on the boards of many civic and charitable organizations such as: Southern California Chapter of YPO, Children’s Hospital of Orange County, USC Associates, Orange County YMCA. He has also headed the public campaign for Children’s Hospital and raised over $12 million.

About Brian Hamre

Brian Hamre is currently the Regional Sales Manager (Northern California and Northern Nevada) with Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers, which specializes in the acquisition and auction of heavy equipment. He has over 32 years of sales and marketing management experience in the heavy equipment industry. Prior to joining Ritchie Brothers, Hamre worked with AmeraMex International, dba Hamre Equipment, for 22 years. He held a variety of positions within Hamre Equipment, where he was responsible for successfully expanding the Company’s sales and marketing reach within the Western US.

Hamre attended California State University, Chico, California. He has three children and resides in Northern California.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

