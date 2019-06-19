Visual Healthcare Corp. (OTC: VSHC) Announces Initial Capital Raise of up to $1 Million

/EIN News/ -- Sets Timeframe for First Acquisition

Houston, TX, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Visual Healthcare Corp. (OTC PINK: VSHC) announced today it has received signed subscription agreements and commitments for approximately half of its friends and family capital raise of up to $1 million. The Company is offering up to half of its Series B Preferred Stock at $2.00 per share. Each share may be converted to 100 shares of the Company’s common stock, resulting in an equivalent price of $0.02 per share of common stock. The shares carry a restriction period of two (2) years. The Company plans to sell the rest of its Series B Preferred Stock at no less than $5.00 per share ($0.05 per share of common stock equivalent) at some point in the future.

Mr. Linh Nguyen, CEO, states, “We have been extremely pleased with the level of interest from friends and family for our first capital raise. At this point, we have commitments for over half of our primary raise. We appreciate the overwhelming interest in the company from those closest to us. We look forward to growing a great company for all of our stakeholders in the future.”

This first capital raise will provide the Company with enough capital to cover the costs associated with completing our initial mergers and the necessary regulatory requirements of being public. By utilizing our preferred stock, the Company not only avoids over-priced financing, which can be the downfall of many OTC companies, but also allows these shares to be owned by those with a longer-term outlook on the Company.

The Company is currently finalizing its definitive purchase agreement with Hi-Alloy Valve. We anticipate the closing to occur within the next 30 days. This timeframe allows enough flexibility for all necessary documents to be completed and filed so that closing can occur smoothly without interrupting current business operations.

The Company has also been in contact with FINRA regarding a change in the Company name and trading symbol. We will be providing updates as they occur along with interim updates via our official Twitter account @LTNCap. Be sure to follow us.

About LTN Capital Ventures

LTN Capital invests in emerging growth companies in the energy, oil & gas, renewables and industrial manufacturing sectors. Our management team is comprised of executives with over 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and has executed contracts with global reach. The company’s growth plan includes organic growth through rapid expansion of services offered to current customers as well as growth through acquisition roll-up of complementary businesses in the energy sector.

To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at www.ltncap.com -- also follow VSHC at www.twitter.com/LTNCap .

About Hi-Alloy Valve

Hi-Alloy Valve (“HAV”) is a leading supplier of valves for various energy industries. The primary focus of the company is on wellhead (API 6A upstream) and pipeline (API 6D midstream) valves for the oil and gas industry. HAV is a certified ISO 9001 and API Q1 company that serve the global energy market by delivering high quality valves with exceptional turnaround time.

For more information about Hi-Alloy Valve visit - www.hialloyvalve.com or contact the Company directly at 1-713-856-9777. Make sure to follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/hialloyvalve .

Contact Information

VSHC Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

LTN Capital Ventures

1-713-849-1300

investors@ltncap.com

Safe Harbor Statement – In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company’s future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company’s business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company’s website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.



