Brewery Equipment: Global Market Outlook to 2027 - Manufacturers Focus on Premium Drinks to Bring Value Addition

The Global Brewery Equipment Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include acquisition of craft breweries by multinational large breweries, beer tourism to impact the socio-economic dynamics of craft beer industry and manufacturers focus on premium drinks to bring value addition.



Based on Type, the market is categorized into all-grain equipment, bottlers, brew kettles, burners, canning lines, fermentation tanks, centrifugal filtration, keg machines and other types.



By Mode of Operation, the market is divided into automatic, manual and semi-automatic.



By Equipment Type, the market is segmented into microbrewery equipment, macrobrewery equipment and craft brewery equipment. Furthermore, macrobrewery equipment is sub-segmented into milling equipment, brewhouse, cooling equipment, fermentation equipment, filtration & filling equipment and other macrobrewerys.



Moreover, brewhouse is sub-segmented into mash kettles, lauter tun, wort kettles, whirlpoolers, steam generators and other brewhouses. Other macrobrewerys is sub-segmented into cleaning system, spent grain silos, generators, bright beer tanks, compressors and pipes. Craft Brewery Equipment is segregated into mashing equipment, fermentation equipment, cooling equipment, storage equipment, compressors and other craft brewery equipments.



Based on Application, the market is categorized into brewpubs, commercial, home brewing and other applications.



Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Acquisition of Craft Breweries by Multinational Large Breweries

3.1.2 Beer Tourism to Impact the Socio-Economic Dynamics of Craft Beer Industry

3.1.3 Manufacturers Focus on Premium Drinks to Bring Value Addition

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Brewery Equipment Market, By Type

4.1 All-Grain Equipment

4.2 Bottlers

4.3 Brew Kettles

4.4 Burners

4.5 Canning Lines

4.6 Fermentation Tanks

4.7 Centrifugal Filtration

4.8 Keg Machines

4.9 Other Types



5 Brewery Equipment Market, By Mode of Operation

5.1 Automatic

5.2 Manual

5.3 Semi-Automatic



6 Brewery Equipment Market, By Equipment Type

6.1 Microbrewery Equipment

6.2 Macrobrewery Equipment

6.2.1 Milling Equipment

6.2.2 Brewhouse

6.2.2.1 Mash Kettles

6.2.2.2 Lauter Tun

6.2.2.3 Wort Kettles

6.2.2.4 Whirlpoolers

6.2.2.5 Steam Generators

6.2.2.6 Other Brewhouses

6.2.3 Cooling Equipment

6.2.4 Fermentation Equipment

6.2.5 Filtration & Filling Equipment

6.2.6 Other Macrobrewerys

6.2.6.1 Cleaning System

6.2.6.2 Spent Grain Silos

6.2.6.3 Generators

6.2.6.4 Bright Beer Tanks

6.2.6.5 Compressors

6.2.6.6 Pipes

6.3 Craft Brewery Equipment

6.3.1 Mashing Equipment

6.3.2 Fermentation Equipment

6.3.3 Cooling Equipment

6.3.4 Storage Equipment

6.3.5 Compressors

6.3.6 Other Craft Brewery Equipments



7 Brewery Equipment Market, By Application

7.1 Brewpubs

7.2 Commercial

7.3 Home Brewing

7.4 Other Applications



8 Brewery Equipment Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 U.S.

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 U.K.

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Alfa Laval

10.2 Criveller Group

10.3 Della Toffola

10.4 GEA Group

10.5 Hypro Group

10.6 Kaspar Schulz

10.7 Krones Group

10.8 Meura S.A.

10.9 Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co. Ltd.

10.10 Paul Mueller

10.11 Praj Industries

10.12 Shanghai Hengcheng Beverage Equipment Co. Ltd.



