World Nanoceramics Powder Market Outlook to 2024 - Tremendous Opportunities in Advanced Technologies Like Space Exploration & Photovoltaic Solar Cell

The market for nanoceramics powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Major factors driving the market studied are the extensive usage of nanoceramics powders in the electronics industry and the the growing demand from the medical industry. However, high processing cost is expected to hinder market growth.



Key Highlights



Oxide powders segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the growing popularity of alumina & silica powders.

Tremendous opportunities in advanced technologies like space exploration and photovoltaic solar cell are likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

North America dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from the United States.

Market Trends



Increasing Demand for High-Performance Ceramic Coatings

The high performance ceramic coatings demand is expected to grow in the coming years due to increasing application in electronics, automotive and aerospace applications.

The demand for nanoceramics powder for high performance ceramic coatings is likely to grow mostly in the automotive sector, owing to its properties to protect the car paint from scratches, stone chips or UV resistance.

Due to water repellent properties achieved through nanotechnology, the automotive is likely to stay clean longer, with higher hardness levels and flexibility. Moreover, it protects the paint against washed-induced marring in addition to giving the deep gloss shine.

The nanoceramic powder high performance coating is long lasting, invisible to naked eye and durable that protects surfaces from re-soiling and staining. It is environmentally complaint also.

On the surface of engines in automotive, nanoceramic powder layer enhance the thermal insulation characteristics and reduces the need of cooling system.

Asia-pacific is expected to have a rapid increase in the demand of nanoceramics powder, owing to rapidly growing automotive industry in the region, with major growth in India, ASEAN, and South Korea.

North America to Dominate the Global Market

With over 50% of the global demand, North America is the most promising market for nanoceramics powder materials, which is likely to dominate the market in the near future. This domination can be attributed to the growing demand from electronics and medical industries in the region. .

United States account for over 90% of the demand for nanoceramics powder in this region. The United States is also one of the major global markets for nanoceramics powder. Sustained demand for nanoceramics powder is witnessed through its robust electronics, aerospace and defense (A&D) sectors.

Since, the use of nanoceramics powder in profound in high-grade military equipment and parts of military aircrafts, engines and fighter jets, the market for nanoceramics powder looks promising over the forecast period, in the region.

Furthermore, the US government has planned to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26-28% by 2025, and is framing various regulations and laws to achieve the target.

Global warming and the consequences of the resultant climate changes are forcing the country to make regulations to reduce carbon emissions, thereby resulting in an increased need for infrastructure modification. In line with this target, a spur in the demand for nanoceramics powder coatings for upcoming building structures over the forecast period is expected.

Overall, with the consistent growth in United States and Canada, the demand for nanoceramics powder is expected to increase at a faster pace in the overall region, in the coming years. The huge growth of North America is quite instrumental in expansion of the global nanoceramics powder market.

Competitive Landscape



The global nanoceramics powder market is consolidated, dominated by a very few players. The major companies include Nitto Denko Corporation, Innovnano-materiais avancados SA, Tosoh Corporation, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, and Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Extensive use in Electronics Industry

4.1.2 Rising demand from the Medical Sector

4.1.3 Increasing demand for High-performance Ceramic Coating

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Processing Cost

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.5 Patent Analysis

4.6 Raw Material Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Oxide Powders

5.1.2 Carbide Powders

5.1.3 Nitride Powders

5.1.4 Boron Powders

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.2 Industrial

5.2.3 Transportation

5.2.4 Medical

5.2.5 Chemical

5.2.6 Defense

5.2.7 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 North America

5.3.3.1 United States

5.3.3.2 Canada

5.3.3.3 Mexico

5.3.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Cerion Advanced Materials

6.4.2 Inframat

6.4.3 Innovnano

6.4.4 Nanophase Technologies Corporation

6.4.5 Nitto Denko Corporation

6.4.6 Nyacol

6.4.7 Reade International Corporation

6.4.8 Tosoh Corporation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Tremendous Opportunities in Advanced Technologies Like Space Exploration & Photovoltaic Solar Cell

7.2 Increasing Applications of SiC & GaN

7.3 Future of the Market



